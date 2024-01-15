"It was my outlet" - Grayson Murray opens up about past struggles, credits sobriety for current success at the 2024 Sony Open

Grayson Murray's win at the Sony Open on Sunday was pretty special. Not only was this his first win on the PGA Tour since 2017, it was also his first win after overcoming his battle with alcoholism. The eight-months sober golfer has now credited his sobriety for his redemption.

On Sunday, January 14, Grayson won the Sony Open in Hawaii, beating Keegan Bradley and Ben An in the playoff hole. Similar to the season's first winner, Chris Kirk, Grayson had previously struggled with alcoholism.

During his winner's interview at the Waialae Country Club, Murray opened up about his past problems with drinking and his journey towards sobriety. He was quoted as saying:

"I would drink during tournament weeks. It was my outlet. I thought I was invincible coming out here as a 22-year-old winning as a rookie. I played three days hungover when I won. Best thing and worst thing that ever happened to me was winning my rookie year but also feeling like I was invincible. And it took me a long time to get to this point."

"That was seven years ago, over seven years ago. And I'm a different man now. I would not be in this position right now today if I didn't put that drink down eight months ago."

Murray added that when he won the 2017 Barbasol Championship quite early in his career, he started becoming a little arrogant.

"I think the alcohol brought a side out of me that wasn't me," he said. "It was kind of the monster in me in a way."

Murray stated that he suffered from anxiety and depression as well which resulted from alcoholism. He continued:

"I got tired of trying to fight it alone, and I asked for help one day, and that's when my life changed."

The 30-year-old golfer revealed that he went to rehab for a month. He added that he wanted to prove that his story was not finished.

"I think it's just beginning," he said. "I hope I can inspire a lot of people going forward that have their own issues."

How much did Grayson Murray win at the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii?

Grayson Murray bagged $1,494,000 for his triumph at the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii. With this win, he has now earned an exemption for the Masters tournament for the first time. Murray has also qualified for all seven remaining Signature Events and the Players Championship.

Here's the payout for the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii:

