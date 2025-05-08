“It rained a lot leading up” – PGA Tour winner shares strong ‘thoughts’ on Philly Cricket club ahead of Truist Championship 

Michael Kim has shared his thoughts on the Philly Cricket Club ahead of the 2025 Truist Championship. Some of the world's top-ranked golfers, including him, will compete in the four-day event starting May 8.

The PGA Tour winner tweeted his opinion about the venue:

"Thoughts on Philly Cricket club: -There’s a lot of bunkers at 300-310 that if you can carry, the hole becomes much wider and easier. Most of the field can’t cover them but certain bombers like Rory will def be able to and it’ll be a big difference. -It’s too early in the year and the rough isn’t quite as long as it should be. Which honestly might be a good thing for me. If the rough was too high, those bombers would have an even bigger advantage I think. -Greens have that cool tillinghast design with a decent amount of variety, front to back, back to front, side to side and everything in between. The best part of the golf course.

I’m going to guess that it used to have a lot of trees and was a tree lined course? There’s not many trees anymore which is probably good for growing grass and maintenance costs but I think it would have been an even better course with more trees. -It rained a lot leading up but has dried up really nice so far. Unfortunately, there’s more rain forecasted so prob will play really soft the entire week. Scores will likely be pretty low unless it’s really windy and cold the first two days. -Overall, a really cool northeast classic course."

The American golfer has competed in 13 2025 PGA Tour events and missed the cut in three. However, he also recorded some decent finishes and was the runner-up at the WM Phoenix Open. He last competed at the RBC Heritage, where he shot 71, 71, 70, and 69 to settle T54. He is a favorite to win the Truist Championship. As per CBS Sports, he has odds of +6000.

2025 Truist Championship odds

Here are the odds of the 2025 Truist Championship (as per CBS Sports):

Rory McIlroy +400

Collin Morikawa +1400

Xander Schauffele +1600

Ludvig Aberg +1600

Justin Thomas +1800

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Viktor Hovland +2800

Tommy Fleetwood +2800

Jordan Spieth +2800

Russell Henley +3000

Hideki Matsuyama +3000

Corey Conners +3000

Shane Lowry +3500

Sepp Straka +4000

Daniel Berger +4000

Wyndham Clark +4500

Sungjae Im +4500

Robert MacIntyre +4500

Maverick McNealy +4500

Keegan Bradley +4500

Sam Burns +5000

Min Woo Lee +5000

Jason Day +5000

Taylor Pendrith +5500

JJ Spaun +5500

Denny McCarthy +5500

Davis Thompson +5500

Byeong Hun An +5500

Tony Finau +6000

Michael Kim +6000

Keith Mitchell +6000

Si Woo Kim +6500

Justin Rose +6500

Andrew Novak +6500

Aaron Rai +6500

Will Zalatoris +7000

Brian Harman +7000

Akshay Bhatia +7000

J.T. Poston +7500

Ben Griffin +7500

Stephan Jaeger +9000

Sam Stevens +9000

Sahith Theegala +9000

Max Homa +9000

Harris English +9000

Thomas Detry +10000

Rasmus Hojgaard +10000

Max Greyserman +10000

Matt Fitzpatrick +10000

Lucas Glover +10000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000

Tom Hoge +11000

Ryan Gerard +11000

Jacob Bridgeman +11000

Adam Scott +11000

Rickie Fowler +12000

Nick Taylor +12000

Michael Thorbjornsen +12000

Gary Woodland +12000

Eric Cole +12000

Cameron Young +12000

Chris Kirk +15000

Austin Eckroat +15000

