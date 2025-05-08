  • home icon
  "It rained a lot leading up" – PGA Tour winner shares strong 'thoughts' on Philly Cricket club ahead of Truist Championship 

“It rained a lot leading up” – PGA Tour winner shares strong ‘thoughts’ on Philly Cricket club ahead of Truist Championship 

By Ankita Yadav
Modified May 08, 2025 12:47 GMT
PGA: RBC Heritage - Second Round - Source: Imagn
Michael S. Kim (Image Source: Imagn)

Michael Kim has shared his thoughts on the Philly Cricket Club ahead of the 2025 Truist Championship. Some of the world's top-ranked golfers, including him, will compete in the four-day event starting May 8.

The PGA Tour winner tweeted his opinion about the venue:

"Thoughts on Philly Cricket club: -There’s a lot of bunkers at 300-310 that if you can carry, the hole becomes much wider and easier. Most of the field can’t cover them but certain bombers like Rory will def be able to and it’ll be a big difference. -It’s too early in the year and the rough isn’t quite as long as it should be. Which honestly might be a good thing for me. If the rough was too high, those bombers would have an even bigger advantage I think. -Greens have that cool tillinghast design with a decent amount of variety, front to back, back to front, side to side and everything in between. The best part of the golf course.
I’m going to guess that it used to have a lot of trees and was a tree lined course? There’s not many trees anymore which is probably good for growing grass and maintenance costs but I think it would have been an even better course with more trees. -It rained a lot leading up but has dried up really nice so far. Unfortunately, there’s more rain forecasted so prob will play really soft the entire week. Scores will likely be pretty low unless it’s really windy and cold the first two days. -Overall, a really cool northeast classic course."
The American golfer has competed in 13 2025 PGA Tour events and missed the cut in three. However, he also recorded some decent finishes and was the runner-up at the WM Phoenix Open. He last competed at the RBC Heritage, where he shot 71, 71, 70, and 69 to settle T54. He is a favorite to win the Truist Championship. As per CBS Sports, he has odds of +6000.

2025 Truist Championship odds

Here are the odds of the 2025 Truist Championship (as per CBS Sports):

  • Rory McIlroy +400
  • Collin Morikawa +1400
  • Xander Schauffele +1600
  • Ludvig Aberg +1600
  • Justin Thomas +1800
  • Patrick Cantlay +2000
  • Viktor Hovland +2800
  • Tommy Fleetwood +2800
  • Jordan Spieth +2800
  • Russell Henley +3000
  • Hideki Matsuyama +3000
  • Corey Conners +3000
  • Shane Lowry +3500
  • Sepp Straka +4000
  • Daniel Berger +4000
  • Wyndham Clark +4500
  • Sungjae Im +4500
  • Robert MacIntyre +4500
  • Maverick McNealy +4500
  • Keegan Bradley +4500
  • Sam Burns +5000
  • Min Woo Lee +5000
  • Jason Day +5000
  • Taylor Pendrith +5500
  • JJ Spaun +5500
  • Denny McCarthy +5500
  • Davis Thompson +5500
  • Byeong Hun An +5500
  • Tony Finau +6000
  • Michael Kim +6000
  • Keith Mitchell +6000
  • Si Woo Kim +6500
  • Justin Rose +6500
  • Andrew Novak +6500
  • Aaron Rai +6500
  • Will Zalatoris +7000
  • Brian Harman +7000
  • Akshay Bhatia +7000
  • J.T. Poston +7500
  • Ben Griffin +7500
  • Stephan Jaeger +9000
  • Sam Stevens +9000
  • Sahith Theegala +9000
  • Max Homa +9000
  • Harris English +9000
  • Thomas Detry +10000
  • Rasmus Hojgaard +10000
  • Max Greyserman +10000
  • Matt Fitzpatrick +10000
  • Lucas Glover +10000
  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000
  • Tom Hoge +11000
  • Ryan Gerard +11000
  • Jacob Bridgeman +11000
  • Adam Scott +11000
  • Rickie Fowler +12000
  • Nick Taylor +12000
  • Michael Thorbjornsen +12000
  • Gary Woodland +12000
  • Eric Cole +12000
  • Cameron Young +12000
  • Chris Kirk +15000
  • Austin Eckroat +15000
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.

She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive.

