“It reminds me of beer pong” – Paige Spiranac reveals her unpopular take on alcohol and college parties

Paige Spiranac is not a fan of alcohol. The golf influencer recently opened up on her take on alcohol and revealed that she doesn’t like its taste. Interestingly, Spiranac noted that she ‘doesn’t mind beer’ but it reminds her of ‘beer pong and bad college parties.’

The 30-year-old influencer was speaking on an episode of her latest 'Playing A Round' podcast when she revealed her hot take on drinks. The golfer-turned-model, famous for her fashion choices and looks online, stated that she cut back on her party lifestyle since her crazy days at college and is now staying away from alcohol. She also claimed that she ‘hate’ wine, unlike several other personalities in the golf fraternity.

Paige Spiranac said, as quoted by the Mirror:

"I don't like the taste of alcohol. I don't mind beer but it reminds me of beer pong and bad college parties… I hate wine, I don't mind a pina colada."

Expand Tweet

While Spiranac claimed to stay away from alcohol, she revealed that she has other guilty pleasures. The Maxim’s ‘World’s Sexiest Woman’ title winner of 2022 stated that she can’t say no to sweet treats. The golf model, known for her fitness, confessed that she was all in for ice cream.

She said:

"Even when I was playing tournaments, ice cream, good or bad round, I had to get ice cream. And normally for breakfast, I would get so nervous it was hard for me to have an appetite, so I would eat eggs or oatmeal… love my sweets and carbs but I make sure to never deprive myself and listen to my body.”

Interestingly, Spiranac further noted that she ‘struggles with her diet.’ Speaking about diet plans to keep her in shape, the 30-year-old stated that she’d ‘tried it all.’ According to Spiranac, her ‘body weight has fluctuated a ton throughout the years’ due to personal changes in lifestyle and she was constantly working to better it. Moreover, Spiranac noted that she is not ‘crazy strict’ to achieve fitness goals.

When Paige Spiranac said ‘drinking’ might have helped her game

While she is not a fan of alcohol, Spiranac has once stated that drinking might’ve helped her game. The golf influencer was speaking in an earlier episode of her podcast when she claimed that she’s never played golf while drunk. However, she went on to state that she at times wondered whether the lack of drinking affected her game.

Speaking on the "Playing Around with Paige" podcast earlier this year, Paige Spiranac said:

“I don’t drink on the golf course. That’s one thing that I just don’t do. I know a lot of people like to enjoy a beer or 10. I have never played drunk. Maybe that’s when my golf game is missing. Maybe if I drank a little bit, then I would be I would be better.”

It is noteworthy that Paige Spiranac’s comments can only be taken as a joke. However, there are players like John Daly who’ve openly confessed to chugging beers while on the golf course.