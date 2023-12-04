“It would represent something significant” - Jon Rahm's leap to LIV Golf poses potential ‘messy’ make-or-break moment for PGA Tour, says analyst

Popular golf analyst Eamon Lynch feels that if Jon Rahm makes a rumored move to LIV Golf, it could be a make-or-break moment for the PGA Tour.

Since last month, rumors of Rahm switching to LIV Golf have grown due to his recent actions, further accelerating speculation. A couple of days ago, Jordan Spieth also suggested that the Spaniard may be considering a possible move, which would represent a substantial loss for the PGA Tour.

In his latest column in Golfweek, Lynch wrote that, while the exits of players like Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson had little effect on the PGA Tour, Rahm's departure would be more significant due to its timing.

He was quoted as saying, via Golfweek:

"But it would represent something significant, beyond being an example of what happens to a man of supposed character who remains in the mephitic orbit of people like Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia.

"A Rahm departure would be more impactful mostly by dint of timing, hastening a reckoning for the competing agendas that have all but paralyzed the PGA Tour’s Policy Board."

Lynch was referring to the surprise merger announcement between the PGA and PIF earlier this year, which shocked everyone in the golf fraternity, including the players. The Players Directors on the PGA Tour's Policy Board were kept in the dark about the plans, and this lack of transparency was criticized by many players, including Jon Rahm.

Lynch further wrote that players opposing the decision have different motives, while Jay Monahan simply doesn't want any rival circuit poaching the Tour's players.

He continued:

"This standoff makes any poaching of Rahm an astute leverage play by PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan, who is scheduled to meet Monahan this week. It would be a sharp reminder to resistant player directors of the damage he can inflict, potentially guarantee PIF participation in the Tour’s future, and secure terms more favorable than had seemed likely."

"If a peace deal is consummated, Al-Rumayyan might never have to make a Year 2 payment to Rahm. And if it isn’t? Well, he bought the Masters champion and world No. 3 as a high-profile plaything for his league."

Did Jon Rahm play the Hero World Challenge 2023?

Jon Rahm didn't compete in the Hero World Challenge, which ended on Sunday, December 3. Scottie Scheffler finished at 20-under after four days, securing a three-stroke victory over Sepp Straka.

The Spaniard has participated in the Hero World Challenge three times, boasting one win and one runner-up finish. He secured his maiden victory at Albany in 2018, defeating Tony Finau by four strokes. The following year, he finished as the runner-up, falling short to Henrik Stenson by one stroke. Last year, he tied for eighth at 5-under, finishing 11 strokes behind.

Jon Rahm's most recent appearance was at the DP World Tour Championship, where he tied for fifth at 6-under, just two strokes behind Nicolai Hojgaard. He finished third in the Race to Dubai standings. This year, he claimed four titles on the PGA Tour, including the Masters Tournament, the second major of his career. Currently, he sits third in the Official World Golf Ranking.