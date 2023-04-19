" It was not too rich" - Jennifer Kupcho asks famed chef at the Chevron Champion's Dinner to make macaroni and cheese

Jennifer Kupcho was in the spotlight on Tuesday as the star golfer was honored at the Chevron Champion's Dinner as renowned chef Thomas Keller curated a menu for her. Keller is the owner of the French Laundry.
Kupcho asked Keller to make her favorite macaroni and cheese on Tuesday evening. Although she loves the iconic blue box Kraft Mac 'n' Cheese the most, she gave a higher rating to Keller's version.
Kupcho was quoted as saying via Golfweek:
“I would say most of the time like fancy mac and cheese is a little bit too rich for me, but he did an amazing job. It was not too rich. It was obviously not Kraft mac and cheese, but it was amazing.”
Past champions like Juli Inkster, Stacy Lewis, Dottie Pepper, Amy Alcott, Brittany Lincicome, Sandra Palmer, Morgan Pressel, Lydia Ko, Lexi Thompson, and Pat Hurst were present at the Champion's Dinner.
Kupcho was the last player to win the Chevron Championship at Dinah Shore Tournament Course as the tournament shifted to the Club at Carlton Woods, Texas.
What was on the Chevron Champion's Dinner menu?
Here's the menu for the 2023 Champion's Dinner at the Chevron Championship in honor of Jennifer Kupcho curated by Thomas Keller:
- Regiis Ova Ossetra Caviar served with Potato and Toasted Onion Blini and Vidalia Onion Crème Fraiche, paired with a 2020 Bouchard Aine & Fils Chassagne Montrachet Ier Cru Bourgogne Blanc
- Iceberg Salad with Hobbs Applewood Smoked Bacon and Maytag Blue Cheese
- NV Tio Pepe Palomino Fino Muy Seco Sherry
- Ballotine of Four Story Hill Farm Milk-fed Poussin with Dutch White Asparagus and Grey Morel Mushrooms
- 2020 Michel Magnien Gevrey Chambertin Seuvrees Bourgogne Rouge and a 2016 Modicum Cabernet Sauvignon from Napa Valley (for wine pairing)
- Gateau Marjolaine with Crème Anglaise, paired with an NV Cossart Gordon 5-Year Bual Madeira.
The field for the 2023 Chevron Championship
Here's the complete field for the 2023 Chevron Championship:
- Zoe Antoinette Campos (a)
- Yuna Nishimura
- Yuka Saso
- Yu Liu
- Yealimi Noh
- Yaeeun Hong
- Xiyu Lin
- Xiaowen Yin
- Wichanee Meechai
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Valentina Rossi (a)
- Ting-Hsuan Huang (a)
- Sung Hyun Park
- Stephanie Meadow
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Stacy Lewis
- Sophia Schubert
- So Yeon Ryu
- Sei Young Kim
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Sarah Kemp
- Saki Baba (a)
- Ryann O'Toole
- Ruoning Yin
- Ruixin Liu
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Polly Mack
- Pia Babnik
- Perrine Delacour
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Pavarisa Yoktuan
- Pauline Roussin
- Paula Reto
- Paula Creamer
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Nelly Korda
- Nasa Hataoka
- Narin An
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Minjee Lee
- Minami Katsu
- Mina Harigae
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Mel Reid
- Megan Khang
- Maude-Aimee Leblanc
- Matilda Castren
- Marina Alex
- Mariajo Uribe
- Maria Fassi
- Mao Saigo
- Maja Stark
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Maddie Szeryk
- Lydia Ko
- Lucy Li
- Lizette Salas
- Linnea Strom
- Lindsey Weaver-Wright
- Lilia Vu
- Lexi Thompson
- Leona Maguire
- Lauren Stephenson
- Lauren Hartlage
- Lauren Coughlin
- Kelly Tan
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Jin Young Ko
- Jessica Korda
- Jess Baker (a)
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Jenny Shin
- Jennifer Song
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Jaravee Boonchant
- Isabella Fierro
- In Gee Chun
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Hinako Shibuno
- Hannah Green
- Haeji Kang
- Hae Ran Ryu
- Grace Kim
- Gina Kim
- Georgia Hall
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Gaby Lopez
- Frida Kinhult
- Eun Hee Ji
- Esther Henseleit
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Eila Galitsky (a)
- Danielle Kang
- Daniela Darquea
- Dana Fall
- Cristie Kerr
- Cheyenne Knight
- Chella Choi
- Charley Hull
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Celine Boutier
- Celine Borge
- Caroline Inglis
- Carlota Ciganda
- Brooke Henderson
- Bronte Law
- Brittany Lincicome
- Brittany Altomare
- Azahara Munoz
- Ayaka Furue
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Annie Park
- Angela Stanford
- Angel Yin
- Andrea Lee
- Amy Yang
- Amari Avery (a)
- Amanda Doherty
- Ally Ewing
- Allisen Corpuz
- Alison Lee
- Alexa Pano
- Albane Valenzuela
- A Lim Kim