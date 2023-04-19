" It was not too rich" - Jennifer Kupcho asks famed chef at the Chevron Champion's Dinner to make macaroni and cheese

Jennifer Kupcho was in the spotlight on Tuesday as the star golfer was honored at the Chevron Champion's Dinner as renowned chef Thomas Keller curated a menu for her. Keller is the owner of the French Laundry.

Kupcho asked Keller to make her favorite macaroni and cheese on Tuesday evening. Although she loves the iconic blue box Kraft Mac 'n' Cheese the most, she gave a higher rating to Keller's version.

Kupcho was quoted as saying via Golfweek:

“I would say most of the time like fancy mac and cheese is a little bit too rich for me, but he did an amazing job. It was not too rich. It was obviously not Kraft mac and cheese, but it was amazing.”

Past champions like Juli Inkster, Stacy Lewis, Dottie Pepper, Amy Alcott, Brittany Lincicome, Sandra Palmer, Morgan Pressel, Lydia Ko, Lexi Thompson, and Pat Hurst were present at the Champion's Dinner.

Kupcho was the last player to win the Chevron Championship at Dinah Shore Tournament Course as the tournament shifted to the Club at Carlton Woods, Texas.

What was on the Chevron Champion's Dinner menu?

Here's the menu for the 2023 Champion's Dinner at the Chevron Championship in honor of Jennifer Kupcho curated by Thomas Keller:

Regiis Ova Ossetra Caviar served with Potato and Toasted Onion Blini and Vidalia Onion Crème Fraiche, paired with a 2020 Bouchard Aine & Fils Chassagne Montrachet Ier Cru Bourgogne Blanc

Iceberg Salad with Hobbs Applewood Smoked Bacon and Maytag Blue Cheese

NV Tio Pepe Palomino Fino Muy Seco Sherry

Ballotine of Four Story Hill Farm Milk-fed Poussin with Dutch White Asparagus and Grey Morel Mushrooms

2020 Michel Magnien Gevrey Chambertin Seuvrees Bourgogne Rouge and a 2016 Modicum Cabernet Sauvignon from Napa Valley (for wine pairing)

Gateau Marjolaine with Crème Anglaise, paired with an NV Cossart Gordon 5-Year Bual Madeira.

The field for the 2023 Chevron Championship

Here's the complete field for the 2023 Chevron Championship:

Zoe Antoinette Campos (a)

Yuna Nishimura

Yuka Saso

Yu Liu

Yealimi Noh

Yaeeun Hong

Xiyu Lin

Xiaowen Yin

Wichanee Meechai

Wei-Ling Hsu

Valentina Rossi (a)

Ting-Hsuan Huang (a)

Sung Hyun Park

Stephanie Meadow

Stephanie Kyriacou

Stacy Lewis

Sophia Schubert

So Yeon Ryu

Sei Young Kim

Sarah Schmelzel

Sarah Kemp

Saki Baba (a)

Ryann O'Toole

Ruoning Yin

Ruixin Liu

Pornanong Phatlum

Polly Mack

Pia Babnik

Perrine Delacour

Pernilla Lindberg

Pavarisa Yoktuan

Pauline Roussin

Paula Reto

Paula Creamer

Patty Tavatanakit

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Nelly Korda

Nasa Hataoka

Narin An

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Moriya Jutanugarn

Minjee Lee

Minami Katsu

Mina Harigae

Mi Hyang Lee

Mel Reid

Megan Khang

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Matilda Castren

Marina Alex

Mariajo Uribe

Maria Fassi

Mao Saigo

Maja Stark

Madelene Sagstrom

Maddie Szeryk

Lydia Ko

Lucy Li

Lizette Salas

Linnea Strom

Lindsey Weaver-Wright

Lilia Vu

Lexi Thompson

Leona Maguire

Lauren Stephenson

Lauren Hartlage

Lauren Coughlin

Kelly Tan

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Jin Young Ko

Jessica Korda

Jess Baker (a)

Jeongeun Lee6

Jenny Shin

Jennifer Song

Jennifer Kupcho

Jasmine Suwannapura

Jaravee Boonchant

Isabella Fierro

In Gee Chun

Hyo Joo Kim

Hye-Jin Choi

Hinako Shibuno

Hannah Green

Haeji Kang

Hae Ran Ryu

Grace Kim

Gina Kim

Georgia Hall

Gemma Dryburgh

Gaby Lopez

Frida Kinhult

Eun Hee Ji

Esther Henseleit

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Elizabeth Szokol

Eila Galitsky (a)

Danielle Kang

Daniela Darquea

Dana Fall

Cristie Kerr

Cheyenne Knight

Chella Choi

Charley Hull

Chanettee Wannasaen

Celine Boutier

Celine Borge

Caroline Inglis

Carlota Ciganda

Brooke Henderson

Bronte Law

Brittany Lincicome

Brittany Altomare

Azahara Munoz

Ayaka Furue

Atthaya Thitikul

Ashleigh Buhai

Ariya Jutanugarn

Annie Park

Angela Stanford

Angel Yin

Andrea Lee

Amy Yang

Amari Avery (a)

Amanda Doherty

Ally Ewing

Allisen Corpuz

Alison Lee

Alexa Pano

Albane Valenzuela

A Lim Kim

