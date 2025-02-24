"It was ridiculous" - LPGA major champion slammed for controversial AimPoint move at Honda LPGA Thailand

A Lim Kim has started a debate on the internet after using the AimPoint technique during the third round of the 2025 LPGA Honda Thailand. The pace of play has been the talk of the town for the last few months, and some golf analysts believe that the AimPoint technique only exacerbates the problem.

During the third round of the Honda LPGA Thailand, A Lim Kim used the AimPoint technique while taking a shot pretty close to the hole. A video of her shot has been circulated on the internet. An X user, Med Adkins, posted the video along with the caption:

"I'm anti-AimPoint. It's a pace of play nightmare and it needs to go. That being said, watch the video and you can see A Lim step off to tap it in almost immediately before the video cuts away. Yes, it looks ridiculous, but there are far more egregious AimPoint examples out there."

Fans jumped to the comment section of the post to share their opinion about the shot.

"It was ridiculous," a fan said.

"I watched. It’s still ridiculous," a fan wrote.

Some fans claimed there was no need for the AimPoint as the ball was very close to the hole.

"Nobody needs Aimpoint from 8 inches," another fan added.

"why is she doing that on a 1 ft put? It looks ridiculous. And it is ridiculous," a fan jotted.

While some others criticized her.

"Aim point is ridiculous! Stop it," one more fan added.

"There was no need for it," another fan carded.

A quick recap of A Lim Kim's 2025 season on LPGA

Honda LPGA Thailand was the second tournament A Lim Kim had played on the circuit in 2025. She previously competed at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, starting the season with a phenomenal victory.

She was remarkable in her season-opening event on the LPGA Tour, where she started the game with an amazing round of 65 on the first day. She maintained the momentum as the tournament progressed and then posted the second round of 69.

In the final two rounds also, A Lim Kim showed her skills with two rounds of 67 and settled in with a total of 20 under. She won the season-opening LPGA Tour event and then traveled to Thailand for the Honda LPGA Thailand event.

At last week's LPGA Tour event, A Lim Kim had a tough start, but she quickly bounced back in the game. She played the opening round of 71 but then carded 66 on the second day, followed by another round of 66.

With the final round of 68, the former U.S. Women's Open champion settled for a total of 17-under, settling in solo sixth place in the tournament. Angel Yin won the Honda LPGA Thailand and earned $255,000 in prize money.

