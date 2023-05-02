"It has room” - Ian Poulter hints at LIV Golf expansion amid Greg Norman’s ‘long list’ claims

Ian Poulter has now dropped a hint on LIV Golf’s expansion plans. According to the ace golfer, the breakaway series might be expanding its playing roster in the coming months. The comments come just weeks after LIV CEO Greg Norman claimed that a 'long list' of players were in line to join the controversial series.

Poulter, who is one of the first to defect to LIV Golf, has now revealed that the series could be bringing in more players. The series’ current format, which has 48 players competing in 12 teams, is being rumored to be expanded to 15 teams. Now, the rumors seem to be getting real as Poulter hinted at the same. Taking part in a Q&A session with his fans on Instagram, the European Ryder Cup star said that the series “has room” to expand.

Replying to a fan query on whether he felt LIV Golf would take in more players, Ian Poulter replied:

"It has room for it if need be..."

Greg Norman reveals plans for LIV Golf expansion

LIV Golf’s current format, which sees a 48-man roster every week, seems to be cemented. However, CEO Greg Norman recently stated that the series is looking to bring in more players. He claimed that several star names are on the “long list” of players wanting to join the rebel side.

Earlier, while discussing a possible expansion, LIV CEO told NCA NewsWire:

“It’s an ongoing process. We’ve got a long list of players who want to come in. We just don’t have the ability today because players are under contract… But we’ll get to a position where there will be a relegation series and places will start opening up... It’s incredible the amount of players who want to come on board. It would surprise you how good those names are.”

It is pertinent to note that the comments came as the feud between LIV and the PGA Tour continues. As Norman made the comments, several backers of the American tour quickly dismissed it dubbing it as ‘fake claims.’ However, Norman said that the two feuding tours should sit down and talk about resolving their differences.

Noman told The Daily Telegraph:

"Yeah, maybe we should sit down and talk. It’s going to happen somehow and somewhere down the line. And why shouldn't it be sooner rather than later? They must realise by now that we aren’t going away. We will continually keep going forwards... We have relegation and promotion in place and it’s all going to plan. I think we’ll soon have world ranking points at our events, because otherwise those rankings become obsolete."

It is noteworthy that neither Norman nor Poulter has revealed any of the players’ names on LIV Golf’s radar. Despite the heavy claims, the series is yet to announce if it’s actually hiring new names.

