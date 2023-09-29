US captain Zach Johnson has labeled the previous records irrelevant as they look to win on European soil for the first time in 30 years at this year's Ryder Cup.

Johnson, a five-time Ryder Cupper, has donned the captain's duty for this year's event. He is looking forward to doing something that none of the US skipper has achieved since 1993.

The 2023 Ryder Cup teed off with the foursome session on Friday, September 29 at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, Italy. During the morning session, Johnson was on a mic for a small interview session with USA Network.

The two-time major champion was asked if he was feeling the pressure of winning in Europe for the first time in 30 years. He was quoted as saying (via Sports Illustrated):

"Those 30 years are the past. It’s almost irrelevant. Every two years is a new opportunity, a new venue. This is a new chapter for these 12 guys."

Over the years, US Ryder Cup witnessed the likes of Jim Furyk, Corey Pavin, Tom Kite, and Curtis Strange taking the leadership role but none of them succeeded in breaching the European fortress. Tom Watson was the last captain to lead the Americans to victory in Europe.

Zach Johnson-led team US trails halfway through the first session of the Ryder Cup 2023

Currently, 16 players are in action in the morning session of the 2023 Ryder Cup, with Team Europe leading in all four foursome matches at the time of writing this article.

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton of Europe are leading by 4&3 against Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns after 15 holes. In Match 2, Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Åberg are 4-up against Max Homa and Brian Harman after 15 holes.

Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka lead by 2-up against Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa after completing 13 holes in the third match. In the final match, Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood are leading 2-up against the US duo of Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay with seven holes to go.

After a few hour's break players will return for the afternoon session which will tee off at 6:25 am ET. The pairings are yet to be announced and will be updated once announced.

Here's the schedule for the afternoon four-ball session:

6.25 am - Fourball match 1

6.40am - Fourball match 2

6.55am - Fourball match 3

7.10pm - Fourball match 4