“It's an aspect that I myself looked over” - Jon Rahm tracks back his opinion on LIV Golf’s team format after controversial move

Jon Rahm was full of praise for LIV Golf's team format in an interview after joining the breakaway league.

Putting an end to weeks of speculation, Rahm confirmed his move to LIV Golf on Thursday, December 7. The deal was reported to be near $550 million; however, neither the golfer nor LIV disclosed the amount.

Following his announcement, Rahm was interviewed by LIV's broadcaster, David Feherty, where he reflected on the factors behind his decision. On the question of whether people underestimated the team concept of the PIF-sponsored league, Rahm accepted that many, including him, had overlooked this. He said:

"I don't think it's spoken about enough. I think you have some of the best players in the world who are also now leaders of their own teams, partners of the league, in a massive business that's global and ever-growing."

"So, it's an aspect of the game that I myself looked over, and now it's a reality. I can't wait to get into it, learn more, and hopefully evolve my team and my brand."

He added that while the team aspect was not part of golf earlier, it is now. He cited examples of the biggest sporting events, highlighting how people follow their favorite teams there.

He continued:

"I myself, growing up, being a massive Athletic Bilbao fan, I realized that has a bit of an appeal, right? Much more than I gave it credit for, even in golf. It's something that I'm passionate about and something that hopefully I can learn a lot about and improve."

He is expected to have a separate team. The name is still to be announced, and it is not clear whether more PGA Tour players will follow suit and join Rahm in his squad.

Earlier in the interview, he revealed it was the league's innovation that made him give the pitch a listen, and he felt it was something he wanted to hear.

"I believe in the growth of the game of golf," he said. "I've often spoken about how Seve improved the game of golf in Spain, and I've always said how I would like to do the same thing over there.If I can reach a bigger audience, it would be amazing."

Rahm added that he believed the move would help him achieve it.

How many majors has Jon Rahm won? Golfer's wins explored

Jon Rahm has won two majors in his career so far. His first victory came at the 2021 US Open, where he edged out Louis Oosthuizen by one stroke. Following the win, he dedicated it to the Spanish legend Seve Ballesteros.

Jon Rahm's second major triumph happened at the 2023 Masters Tournament, where he produced a comeback in the final round to defeat Brooks Koepka by a four-stroke margin.

In a season that proved to be outstanding for him, Jon Rahm secured three more titles on the PGA Tour and finished as the runner-up at the Mexico Open at Vidanta and the Open Championship. Currently, he holds the No. 3 position in the Original World Golf Rankings.