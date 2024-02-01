“It’s better than being in class” - Nick Dunlap grateful for Pebble Beach opportunity

Nick Dunlap has been living thrill after thrill after winning The American Express 2024. Dunlap is making his pro debut this Thursday, Feb. 1, and he's enjoying it big time. "It's better than being in class," the player described it.

Nick Dunlap's pro debut will be at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and the amateur player joining him will be news anchor Joe Kernen. Dunlap told the press covering the event that he is living his childhood dream.

This was part of what Nick Dunlap had to say (via TenGolf):

"It's great. First of all, thank American Express just for giving me that spot and allowing me to do this and chase my professional dreams. But a little different than the weather in La Quinta. It's windy and a little chilly here but happy to be here, and it's better than being in class."

"The last, like, six days, seven days [have been] hectic, but also pretty cool. I've had numerous moments where you just kind of have to try to take it all in. It's overwhelming, but also, I've dreamed about doing this my whole life and playing golf in the PGA Tour and to finally be here and to be able to do that as a 20-year-old is pretty cool."

In just two weeks, Nick Dunlap went from being just a sophomore in his collegiate golf career, to entering the PGA Tour winner's circle, then starting his professional career, and then making his debut in his new status in a Signature Event.

Nick Dunlap at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Dunlap's professional debut is very different from that of the generality of players. Dunlap is making his debut in one of the premier events of the year, which he got to by winning a tournament on the main world tour, no less.

Dunlap is joined by CNBC news anchor Joe Kernen. Both are grouped with Xander Shauffele and Steve Squeri, CEO of American Express, the name sponsor of the tournament won by the young rookie.

Prior to winning in La Quinta, California, Dunlap had had only three starts on the PGA Tour (US Open in 2022 and 2023, and the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship). In all three events, he was cut.