"It's better than being nowhere near" - Tommy Fleetwood maintains positive outlook after another near miss on the PGA Tour

Tommy Fleetwood is still in search of his first PGA Tour victory after the FedEx St. Jude Championship over the weekend. He ended up finishing a single stroke behind the two golfers who went to a playoff for a T3 finish.

Fleetwood finished one shot behind Lucas Glover and Patrick Cantlay, with the former emerging from the pack with a narrow playoff victory. It could be seen as a frustrating defeat for Fleetwood to have come so close and still have nothing to show for it, but he's not looking at it that way.

Despite losing again, Fleetwood, who tied with Rory McIlroy, is maintaining a positive outlook on his finish. He said via Golf Monthly:

“Yeah, of course it's frustrating, but I think I have to look at it in a positive way, be proud of the golf I'm playing and the work that we're doing. It's better than being the other way. It's better than being nowhere near.”

For Fleetwood, a T2 finish when in search of a victory is far better than a T35 or missing the cut, for example. Since he's playing pretty well and is likely to join Jon Rahm and McIlroy at the Ryder Cup, he doesn't believe he needs to change anything. He added:

“I'll keep playing the way that I have done. I think overall the performances even sort of when I've been in contention and in those last rounds, I haven't done loads wrong, and I'm feeling very, very comfortable. It's just trusting that it will happen and keep playing my game.”

Fleetwood will continue searching for that elusive first victory, but he's refusing to get down on his luck about it. He also added that he feels like he was extremely close, and he knows a few shots went awry that could have changed it:

“Putts on two, three and six made the difference. I hit a good putt on two and then probably two sort of iffy putts, and that was it.”

Nevertheless, he's adamant that placing so highly is a good thing even if he came up agonizingly short. Tommy Fleetwood is currently at number 10 in the FedExCup standings, which means he’ll have at least two more chances this season to capture that trophy.

Tommy Fleetwood finished tied with Rory McIlroy in pursuit of win

Rory McIlroy was also searching for a win. He's not in the same boat as Tommy Fleetwood, but he has been looking for a high-profile victory for a long time. He said via the PGA Tour:

“It was nice to feel like I had a chance. In the end, I knew with how Patrick was playing. He was playing so good and so solid and hitting fairways and hitting greens and giving himself chances all the time. I obviously ended up one shy of him, and it looks like I'll probably end up one shy out of the playoff.”

Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy

He's confident, much like Fleetwood, heading into the next round. Can these two golfers keep up their top form and earn wins before the Ryder Cup?