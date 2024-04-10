“It’s all biased towards America” - Veteran caddie Billy Foster says golf's ‘rubbish’ ranking system ‘destroyed’ the European Tour

Billy Foster isn’t a fan of the golf ranking system. A loyal stalwart of the European Tour, the ace caddie has slammed he Official World Golf Ranking system for its format.

The veteran bagman, who has caddied for many of the top players including Seve Ballesteros and Lee Westwood, said that the ‘rubbish’ system ‘destroyed’ the European Tour.

Foster admitted to being unhappy with the DP World Tour’s current situation. The experienced caddie said that the ranking system discriminates against the circuit and is “biased towards America” and the PGA Tour. He even claimed that the DP World Tour might regret shunning a potential alliance with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

The bagman, while criticizing the system, said that LIV players like Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Joaquin Niemann and Bryson DeChambeau would still be on top of the ranking system was credible.

Billy Foster said:

"I don’t know how the system works but it’s all biased towards America which is rubbish. The European Tour has been absolutely destroyed by it. It’s so difficult to build ranking points on the European Tour, all the points go to America. Out of Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Joaquin Niemann and Bryson DeChambeau, they’d all be top 15 in the world so absolutely the ranking system is a load of rubbish…

People think that the European Tour should collaborate with LIV and you’d have a World Tour that would rival the PGA Tour but whether that ship's sailed, I’m not sure… It could end up being a costly decision for the European Tour. I’ve been around it for 40 years, 20 years ago it was absolutely brilliant. It’s all such a shame."

Expand Tweet

It's pertinent to note that Billy Foster made the comment just days ahead of the Masters. The veteran caddie will be on the Augusta National course on Thursday with Matt Fitzpatrick's bag.

Jon Rahm calls for a ‘world tour’ in golf

Foster isn’t the first to sound off the golf ranking system. Notably, several LIV Golfers had earlier slammed the system, which is yet to recognize the Saudi-backed series. Notably, Jon Rahm recently called for the unification of LIV Golf and PGA Tour, forming a ‘world tour’ in golf.

The World No.3 golfer, ahead of the Masters on Monday, said that he’s optimistic about the PGA Tour-PIF deal. The Spaniard expressed his wish to see a unified series, which will be played worldwide with the World’s best players partaking.

The comments come just months after the ace golfer made a controversial jump to the Greg Norman-led series for a hefty sum.