“It's a bit of a weird deal” - Scottie Scheffler gets candid about ‘yelling’ fans at PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler is a PGA Tour fan favorite but he isn’t too keen on all of crowd actions at the golf course. The 28-year-old, who won his third major championship at PGA Championship on Sunday, sounded off on patrons ‘shouting’ at him on course. He raised questions on why people need to ‘yell’ while close to the players.

Scheffler was speaking in his champions’ press conference when he made the comments. The two-time Masters champion, while replying to a media query on whether he listens to the comments, said he could ‘inevitably hear’ patrons shouting during the final round at Quail Hollow. However, he claimed being ‘focused on the task at hand’ and thus, ignoring the actions. He dubbed it “bit of a weird deal.”

Scottie Scheffler said of the fans at PGA Championship, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“I think inevitably you can hear when they're right there shouting at you. It's a bit of a weird deal. I don't know why people need to yell at you when they're that close… But at the end of the day, I'm focused on the task at hand, and I've got to execute.”

It is pertinent to note that Scottie Scheffler was playing the final group on Sunday when patrons were visibly more active around him. Interestingly, the golfer himself dropped an F-bomb immediately making his winning shot. He beat the likes of Harris English, Davis Riley and Bryson DeChambeau to clinch his third major title on Sunday.

When Scottie Scheffler got candid on fans at WM Phoenix Open

This isn’t the first time Scottie Scheffler has become vocal about crowds at golf events. Earlier this year, the 2024 PGA Tour Player of the Year raised the issue after his WM Phoenix Open outing at TPC Scottsdale. The ace golfer opined the crowds at the event have an ‘overall positive’ effect. However, he added that they could get into some players’ heads.

For the unversed, the par-3 16th at TPC Scottsdale is often referred to as the ‘the loudest hole in golf’ owing to its stadium seating and rowdy crowd. The World No.1 golfer addressed the same and said the crowd was “a bit more of a factor this week” after his second round in the contest. He raised an incident faced by rival Max Homa as an example. He told reporters it is a “balancing act” for players to deal with such fans.

Scottie Scheffer said, as quoted by Golf Magic:

“The crowd is a bit more of a factor this week than it is other weeks… I think of yesterday, we were on No. 6 and Max (Homa) has a putt from 12 or 15 feet, and a guy in the crowd yells out, 'It's dead straight' And then Max starts reading the putt, and he's like, 'Stop reading it, Max, it's dead straight', and he's yelling at him. So, like you can't not hear it…

So sometimes you have to make a conscious effort to be like, I'm either going to totally ignore that person or maybe he's sitting here all day, maybe he knows something. So, it's a tough balancing act out there on the course where sometimes you listen and sometimes you don't.”

Scottie Scheffler added the players ‘can't avoid hearing the comments’ so they try and ‘block it out over the shot.’ It is pertinent to note that the 2025 WM Phoenix Open was Scheffler's second event of 2025 after returning from an injury he suffered during Christmas. He finished T25 at the event.

