“It's all a blur” - Harris English critical of major championships scheduling after PGA Championship loss

Harris English lost the PGA Championship on Sunday to Scottie Scheffler despite leading the field for parts of the final round. The 35-year-old golfer carded a 65, his Sunday-best score, at Quail Hollow. However, he ended up sharing second place with Bryson DeChambeau and Davis Riley. English seemed happy at the event but wasn’t too pleased on its placement.

The ace golfer, whose previous best major finish was a solo third place at 2021 US Open, claimed the majors are coming in too fast. Replying to a media query on the major events’ scheduling, the five-time PGA Tour winner said spacing the big four events ‘a month at a time’ isn’t helping much. He opined The Open Championship is coming in fast after the Masters got over. He said the event movements feel like ‘a blur.’

Harris English said in his post-round presser on Sunday, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“Spacing them (major championships) out kind of a month at a time, yeah, it feels like there's so much anticipation for the Masters, and then next thing you know, The Open Championship is happening, and it's all a blur.”

Interestingly, English himself reasoned the placing of the majors on the PGA Tour schedule. He said it’ll be tough to play Southern courses in August with the tough weather conditions. He opined the players, including him, just need to be ‘ready.’

Harris English added:

“If you're playing well, you like it. I think -- I didn't mind this one being in August. I think it spaces it out a little bit, but it's hard to play a place like this in August. You can't play Southern courses in August with the heat the thunderstorms, and all that… But it is what it is. It kind of starts out with THE PLAYERS and kind of goes through the run. It is what it is, and you're ready for it.”

Harris English fled PGA Championship venue while leading

It is pertinent to note English was the clubhouse leader when he decided to catch an afternoon flight on Sunday. The PGA Tour golfer attended his post-round presser and revealed that he is leaving early before the final shots are played. The golfer even lauded rival Scottie Scheffler and said he doesn’t see the latter ‘slipping.’

Having wrapped up early with a brilliant six-under total, the 35-year-old chose the flight home despite the possibility of being in contention.

Speaking to reporters, Harris English said:

“I've got a flight I'm catching at five. Two guys will probably not be very happy with me if I didn't show up.”

Commenting on Scheffler challenging his lead, English added:

“That back nine, you can make a lot of birdies, kind of starting with birdie 10, 12. There are a lot of birdies out there. I mean, the best player in the world is even through 3. I don't see him slipping a whole lot… I see myself catching my flight. If we have to turn that thing around, we can do it.”

Furthermore, Harris English admitted keeping a grounded perspective by stating he’s not coming in thinking he could win. However, he dubbed it “nice playing good on a Sunday in a major.” The 2025 Farmers Insurance Open winner said he’s ‘taking pride’ for ‘playing his best golf on a Sunday when it matters the most.’

