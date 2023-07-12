Scottie Scheffler is the world's no.1 ranked golfer, and as a result, a prominent figure within the PGA Tour. For others, like Rory McIlroy, that role led to him being a spokesperson of sorts for the tour amidst the rise of LIV Golf. However, Scheffler largely stayed out of the raging debate.

The golfer declined to move to LIV Golf and stayed loyal to the PGA Tour, but he didn't discuss it or talk down on those who did. He recently revealed that he wasn't terribly upset with those who left.

He said (per NUCLR Golf):

“When all those guys left, I didn't have any hard feelings for anybody. If they wanted to go, take the money and go over there and play, it's their decision. It's not my business to get into their business, if that makes sense… None of my relationships were really fractured by them going to LIV.”

Scheffler has a lot of friends within the game of golf, but those relationships weren't fractured by anyone leaving the tour. For others, like Rory McIlroy, relationships were left for dead after golfers defected.

McIlroy has since rekindled his relationship with longtime friend Sergio Garcia, but there was a time when the relationship was done.

Scottie Scheffler is concerned with LIV-PGA merger

The PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger took everyone by surprise, and that includes Scottie Scheffler. He didn't expect it and isn't even sure what to expect in the future. In fact, he doesn't really know anything regarding the merger.

Scheffler said (via Golf Channel):

“That’s a bit worrisome. They keep saying it’s a player-run organization, and we don’t really have the information that we need. I watched part of [Tuesday’s Senate hearing] and didn’t learn anything. So I really don’t know what to say.”

He said he feels like the Tour is working at it, but the lack of information in the meantime is tough to deal with. Scheffler knows it's hard to handle all of this publicly, but he laments the fact that the Tour's player reps aren't more involved.

Scottie Scheffler is concerned about the future

He added:

"That’s important, being a member of the PGA Tour, is that our voice is heard. As long as the players directors’ voices are being heard, we are the ones that put them in that position to be there, and we want their voices to be heard, and that was really the only frustration with the original announcement is that none of those four or five guys were involved at all."

He mentioned that there are now open lines of communication between the tour and the players, so communication should be better from now on. Despite all the frustration, Scheffler feels as if the game is moving forward once again and that there are brighter days ahead.

Scottie Scheffler has not commented on whether or not he feels like the merger is a good thing for the sport. However, since he wasn't terribly upset when players left, it's unlikely he has strong feelings on the reunion now.

