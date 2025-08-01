“It’s all coming along” - Confident Jordan Spieth makes big prediction for his 2026 season

Jordan Spieth is one of golf's most beloved players for his personality on and off the golf course. However, his game lately has not been where he would like it to be.

Following the conclusion of the first round of the 2025 Wyndham Championship, in a candid tone, he revealed his plans for the 2026 PGA Tour season.

The American golfer has taken five of the last six weeks off to spend some time with his family after welcoming his son Sully. Prior to the birth of his third child, he noted that his golf game was a work in progress that did not translate well at the Open Championship.

Here's what Jordan Spieth had to say about his golf game (via PGA Tour):

"I had some rust at The Open and hopefully kicked a lot of it off, and if we can get off in a nice stretch here in hopefully a four-week stretch for me...Next year's going to be a really good year for me, I can feel it. It's all coming along. I'll be healthy, and just structurally putting, the mechanics are all getting really, really close. One good offseason should get me nailed down to where I could be as good as I've been. That's my goal."

The 2025 Open Championship was the first tournament he returned back to play since the US Open in June. He tied for 40th place at Major championship. He also withdrew from the Travelers Championship due to an injury.

He said that moving on forward, he intends to focus on being physically fit and finetuning his golf game to compete on the world's biggest stage for men's professional golf.

Jordan Spieth noted that the main reason he is playing the 2025 Wyndham Championship is because he wishes to salvage his chances of playing the FedExCup Playoffs.

The PGA Tour sensation dropped down the FedEx Cup rankings from the 38th position to the 48th position by taking time off playing golf to spend with his family. As the top 50 players in the list after next week's FedEx St. Jude Championship are fully exempt for the following season and the Playoffs.

How did Jordan Spieth do for the first round of the 2025 Wyndham Championship?

The first round of the 2025 Wyndham Championship was played on Thursday, July 31. Jordan Spieth showed great promise by putting up a stunning performance at the Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro.

Spieth posted an incredible 5-under-par 65 opening round. The 32 year old is tied for 8th place at the 2025 Wyndham Championship with ten other golfers, including Adam Scott. They are all four strokes behind the solo leader of the tournament, Joel Dahmen.

