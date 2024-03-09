“It’s coming back. Slowly but surely” – LIV Golf fans react to Anthony Kim’s impressive bunker shot at Hong Kong

Anthony Kim had another poor day on the LIV Golf since his return, as he shot 2-over 72 in the second round of the LIV Golf Hong Kong on Saturday. However, during his second round, he played an impressive shot from the bunker that made some noise on social media.

Kim has had a tough time since his much-anticipated return to professional golf after a 12-year hiatus. With four birdies, four bogeys, and a double, he finished the day at joint 52nd, with just Hudson Swafford finishing below him ahead of the Sunday round of LIV Golf Hong Kong.

During the second round of LIV Golf Hong Kong, Kim played a great shot from the bunker slope, which caused the ball to land just a few inches away from the hole after a few bounces. This shot caused a huge roar and whistle among the fans present at the Hong Kong Country Club.

LIV Golf shared the clip of Anthony Kim's bunker shot on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

What a shot! 👏 AK had some action on that one from the bunker 😮‍💨

Expand Tweet

Users in replies had a few things to say about Anthony Kim's shot. While some praised the 38-year-old American's attempt, most of the users were sarcastic and took a dig at his much-sought return.

"It’s coming back. Slowly but surely. I can feel it."

Expand Tweet

"Beat 0 guys last week. Beat 2 guys yesterday. Beat 5 guys today. HE KEEPS GETTING STRONGER."

Expand Tweet

"Didn’t know there are so many golf snobs until I followed LIV… I’m rooting for AK to see his progress after a 12 year absence and waiting for him to tell his story when he’s ready."

Expand Tweet

"You know things aren’t going well when they keep pushing this blokes return to golf. It’s still not going to turn the circus into a competitive tour."

Expand Tweet

Here's a look at some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

When will Anthony Kim tee off for the Sunday round of LIV Golf Hong Kong? Golfer's grouping and tee time explored

Anthony Kim is grouped with Hudson Sawford and Phil Mickelson for the final round of LIV Golf Hong Kong. The trio will tee off from the 15th hole at Hong Kong Golf Club on Sunday, March 10, at 12:05 pm local time.

While Sawford is at the bottom of the leaderboard at 9-over, Kim and Mickelson are not much better at 8-over. Currently, Abraham Ancer holds the five-stroke lead at 15-under as he carded 8-under 62 on Saturday. Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra and Harold Varner III are tied for second at 10-under.

The trio is the marquee group for the final round and will start the Sunday round at 12:15 pm local time.