"It's completely meaningless to him" - Scottie Scheffler recalls Tiger Woods' 'impressive' 2020 Masters outing

Scottie Scheffler recently stated that Tiger Woods is the best player he has ever seen, and it was always special to play alongside him in the same event. He reminisced about the Masters 2020, where Woods made a remarkable recovery after shooting a ten.

Tiger Woods is absent from the Players Championship for the fifth straight year. He has made only one start this season and hasn't been in action since withdrawing on the second day of the Genesis Invitational last month.

On Tuesday, during the pre-event press conference at TPC Sawgrass, Scheffler was asked about Woods' absence and his experience playing alongside him. The World No. 1 golfer recalled the final round of the 2020 Masters when they were paired together.

"I've had the pleasure of playing with him (Woods) at the Masters a couple years ago. It was the day he made the 10. That's the thing is it's all like -- he's just so much different I think than the rest of us. Like he's won so many golf tournaments, and he makes a 10 on No. 12 at Augusta, and he birdies five of the last six holes, and it's Sunday," Scheffler said.

"I mean, it's completely meaningless to him; like at that stage in his career, what's the point? And for him just to step up there and completely turn it around -- and I kid you not, he hit still to this day, three of the best iron shots I've ever seen hit coming into those last few holes, and it was just unbelievable to watch. So anytime that we can get him out here competing and playing, I think it's really special for all of us," he added.

While Woods has not shown any indication of retirement, his struggles with injuries are making it tough for him to continue. His appearances on the PGA Tour have been sporadic since 2020, and he has made just three appearances since January 2023.

Scheffler expressed his wish for a crystal ball to know how many opportunities he has left to play alongside the 15-time major champion.

"Anytime I think you get to play with -- I mean, he's definitely the best player I've ever seen, and I think he's the best player we've ever had. Anytime you can stand up there and walk alongside him and compete in the same golf tournament as him is really special."

When will Scottie Scheffler tee off at the Players Championship, round 1?

Scottie Scheffler has been grouped with Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas for the first two rounds of the Players Championship 2024. The trio will tee off from the first tee on Thursday, March 14 at 1:40 pm ET.

The defending champion is once again the favorite to lift the title at TPC Sawgrass this Sunday. He enters the week with a win at last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational and has a good chance to win two events in a row.