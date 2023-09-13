Jon Rahm is set to play the BMW PGA Championship this week at the Wentworth West Course, Surrey which kicks off on September 14. The reigning Masters Champion, who has won the DP World Tour Championship three times, will be hoping to record his first win at the Tour's premier event.

Rahm missed the opportunity to win the tournament in 2019, where he finished runner-up to Danny Willett, who won by a margin of three strokes. Last year, he finished tied for second with Rory McIlroy to lose the title by merely one stroke to Shane Lowry.

However, things have changed this time for the Spaniard. He is entering the 2023 BMW PGA Championship with four wins on the PGA Tour, including a Major victory. He is high in confidence and wants to win the title for the first time.

While speaking of whether the performance at the Wentworth West Course, Surrey would mean a guaranteed better performance at the Ryder Cup two weeks later, Jon Rahm, as quoted by The Scotsman, said:

"Well, it's about as good of prep as you can get, right? It's a world-class stage. It's definitely a good week to perform well. Doesn't really mean anything towards The Ryder Cup. Playing good here doesn't mean you're going to perform well there."

The field for the 2023 BMW PGA Championship has all 12 members of the European Ryder Cup team, including captain Luke Donald.

Jon Rahm emphasized that the tournament at Wentworth West Course would be the right place to test ourselves. Praising the golf course for the event, he said:

"But, if you're working on some things, it's definitely the right type of pressure to put it to the test. Great golf course, especially with the height of the rough and how firm the greens are, it's going to be much tougher than in the past. So looking forward to it."

"I can get a win here and get a little closer" - Jon Rahm hopes to win the 2023 PGA Championship and eyes another Race to Dubai title

The 10-time DP World Tour Champion has played just five tournaments on the tour this season. He is ranked second in the Race to Dubai rankings. He is nearly 2,400 points behind the leader Rory McIlroy.

Jon Rahm said that he wanted to win the 2023 BMW PGA Championship and make his chances of winning the Race to Dubai even better. He was quoted by The Scotsman as saying:

"Hopefully I can get a win here and get a little closer. Obviously, I would like to win The Race to Dubai again."

Jon Rahm has won the DP World Tour Championship three times in his career and is the most successful player in the tournament's history. If he secures a win at the 2023 BMW PGA Championship, he could strengthen his chances to win the mega prize of the Race to Dubai.