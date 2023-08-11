“It’s devastating” - Collin Morikawa pledges $1,000 for every birdie at the FedEx St. Jude Championship to help fire victims in Hawaii

Collin Morikawa, who has his roots in Hawaii, has announced that he will donate $1,000 for every birdie he makes at the ongoing FedEx St. Jude Championship. He will also do so for the next two PGA Tour events to aid the fire victims there.

Morikawa finished T3 at the end of the first day at TPC Southwind on Thursday, August 11, after shooting a 5-under 65 with the help of six birdies and a bogey.

Notably, the Lahaina town on the island of Maui, Hawaii, has been significantly impacted by a wildfire, leading to 53 fatalities. Additionally, over 14,000 people have been evacuated from Maui.

Speaking at the post-round interview at TPC Southwind on Thursday, Morikawa stated that Maui has always been close to him, as his father's side of the family had roots there.

He said:

"We've decided on two charities, Maui United Way and World Central Kitchen, to help out not just people in Maui but obviously hopefully people in Hawai'i because it's everywhere.

"It's devastating what we've been able to -- what we've been seeing. The before-and-after photos are just heartbreaking, knowing that my entire dad's side of the family grew up there."

He revealed that his grandparents were born in Lahaina, and they used to own a restaurant named Morikawa Restaurant there, which is now sold.

"We went there as kids. It's a special place," he continued. "It's amazing how many things you take for granted really in life, and when you see that, it's just heartbreaking."

The 26-year-old golfer hoped that fellow PGA Tour professionals would contribute too after seeing his Instagram post.

"I'm going to ask my sponsors, I'm going to ask people that I know just to help out. Anything helps. Really anything. Per birdie, I make, whatever you can afford, whatever you want to put in. It's a generous donation."

Earlier on Wednesday, the five-time PGA Tour winner took to Instagram to pledge that he would donate $1,000 for every birdie he makes in the next three PGA Tour events.

"The people of Hawaii are going to need all the support that we can give them," he wrote.

When will Collin Morikawa tee off at 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 2?

Collin Morikawa hits from the rough on the ninth green during the first round of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship

The two-time major champion finished the first round of 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship at T3 after firing 5-under 65 on Thursday.

Collin Morikawa is paired with Kurt Kitayama and Adam Schenk for the second round of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship. The trio will tee off from the first hole on Friday, August 11, at 12:15 am EST.

Kitayama shot 4-under 66 on first day at Memphis with the help of five birdies and a bogey. He was placed T-5 along with nine others after first round.

Schenk sank four birdies and three bogeys in his first round of 1-under 69 and ended the day at T41.

While Jordan Spieth took the lead after shooting 7-under on Day 1 at Memphis, Tom Kim was just a stroke behind him.