"It's a difficult golf course to play quickly" – Lexi Thompson reacts to pace warning at KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025

Lexi Thompson reflected on the pace of play at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship. At this week's Women's Major event, the American golfer had a phenomenal start and after two rounds, she settled in solo fourth place.

In the post-round press conference on Friday, June 20, Lexi Thompson was asked about the pace warnings and how that had impacted her performance. In response, the LPGA Tour pro said (via ASAP Sports):

"We were on the clock. We were warned and then put on the clock for maybe two to three holes, two and a half holes, something like that. Yeah, it's not ideal out there, especially when it's super windy and you have to back off shots because of gusts and everything like that."

"But it happens. I mean, we fell maybe a hole behind. I didn't think that we were playing -- I mean, we were playing slow. It took three hours to play the front nine. But it's a difficult golf course. Pins are tough, and some holes are just really par holes that you can't really hold greens on too, and some holes you have to pitch out. So it's difficult golf course to play quickly, safe to say," she added.

Lexi Thompson started her outing at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship with an opening round of 72 and then played the second round of 70 to make the cut in the Major. She finished with an overall score of 2-under, just two strokes behind the leader Jeeno Thitikul.

A quick recap of Lexi Thompson's performance at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Thompson started her outing at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship on the tenth hole on Thursday, June 19. She had a tough start and ended up making two back-to-back bogeys on the 12th and then another on the 13th. She then carded a birdie on the 14th, followed by a bogey on the 16th.

Meanwhile, on the back nine, she recorded three birdies and a bogey for an even-par 72. She started the second round on the first tee hole on Friday, June 20. Thompson made three birdies and a bogey to settle for 2-under 70.

The third round of the tournament is scheduled for Saturday, June 21. Players will tee off for the third round in a group of two, starting at 6:37 a.m. local time.

For the third round, Lexi Thompson will start her game in a group with Rio Takeda, and they will tee off at 12:16 p.m. local time. Jeeno Thitikul and Minjee Lee, who settled in T2 place after two rounds at 3-under, will start the game together at 12:25 p.m.

The tournament is scheduled for its finale on Sunday, June 22.

