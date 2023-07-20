“It's easier for me to relate” - Seamus Power is taking inspiration from 2019 Open Championship victor Shane Lowry at Hoylake this weekend

Seamus Power said that he will take inspiration from fellow countryman Shane Lowry's incredible run at the 2019 Open Championship as he tees up for the opening round of this year's Open at Royal Liverpool.

Lowry defied all odds in 2019 to triumph at Royal Portrush as he beat Tommy Fleetwood by six strokes. This was the highest winning margin in majors since Martin Kaymer's win in the 2014 U.S. Open. Lowry also became the fourth Irishman to win the Open.

Speaking ahead of the 151st Open, The two-time winner on the PGA Tour talked about getting motivation from his fellow countrymen.

He was quoted as saying via the Irish Examiner:

"When I see someone like Shane, obviously Shane has an unbelievable career but I’ve known him a long time, and so it's easier for me to relate. And I've played practice rounds with him and all of a sudden I've seen, like, you feel you kind of match up and I'll be like, 'Oh, I can do this too'."

He added that it was important to have confidence and belief in golf because a few shots can change the fate of the game, and suddenly one can picture oneself winning the title.

"When you see someone you know do it, you can kind of picture yourself being in the situation a little bit more. And I think that's what leads to it but we’ll see," added Power.

The West Waterford native also spoke about watching Padraig Harrington clinch his first Open title in 2007. Harrington could have been out of the race due to the double bogey on the final regulation hole. However, he managed to enter the playoffs and eventually beat Sergio Garcia to claim his first major win.

"I was watching it," Power told The Irish Examiner. "The way it happened was unbelievable. I’ve never said this to him but it was one of those—I mean, it was almost like a Jean van de Velde that turned into a remarkable moment."

When will Seamus Power tee off at the 151st Open?

Seamus Power during the practice round of the 151st Open

Seamus Power is paired with Padraig Harrington and Talor Gooch for the first two rounds at the 151st Open. The trio will tee off the first round at 4:14 a.m. EST (9:15 a.m. local time) on Thursday, July 20 at Royal Liverpool.

The 36-year-old Irishman made his debut at the Open last year but wasn't able to make a cut. This season, he has been in good form, with 15 top-25 finishes in 23 starts, including a win at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship last October.

However, Power has just one top-20 finish in his last six starts. He failed to make the cut at the last PGA Championship and the US Open. His best performance was T13 at the John Deere Classic earlier this month.

As he starts his journey at the 151st Open, he will look to put behind him the demons of recent form and hope to make a memorable run this week.