"It's easier to struggle in light, than in darkness": Scottie Scheffler gets real about Grayson Murray's passing

Scottie Scheffler is featured in this month's edition of Texas Monthly as he prepares to defend his title at The Masters next week. The article covers a wide range of topics concerning the world's top-ranked golfer.

The article delves into Scheffler's reflections following the death of Grayson Murray, a PGA Tour professional who took his own life last May, a day after withdrawing from the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. Scheffler, who was playing in the event, learned of Murray's death the next day. He mentioned that while he didn't know Murray well, he had seen him at a PGA Tour Bible Study meeting just a week before the Charles Schwab Challenge.

PGA Tour chaplain Brad Payne informed Scheffler that Murray had looked up to him. Scheffler, who is a religious person, spoke at a memorial for Murray at a park near the first tee at Muirfield Village in Ohio, which is where Jack Nicklaus hosts the Memorial Tournament each year.

“It’s easier to struggle in light, than in darkness." Scheffler said in his eulogy to Grayson Murray.

“I think we all wish we could have done more for him, wish we could have done things differently. You know, your mind just kind of goes to what you could have done to prevent this from happening," he added.

In his remarks, Scheffler noted how Murray once relieved him of a $100 bet during a practice round. After his remarks, Scheffler embraced his wife and began weeping.

TexasMonthly's deep dive into the life and mindset of Scottie Scheffler highlighted the 13-time PGA Tour winner's religious outlook and his empathetic nature. Scheffler has been very open about his faith and the role it plays in his life.

Scheffler aims to capture first PGA Tour win in 2025 at The Masters next week

In Picture: Scottie Scheffler after winning The Masters 2024 (via Getty)

Scottie Scheffler is in search of his first PGA Tour win since the 2024 Tour Championship and his first professional win since the Hero World Challenge in December.

Scheffler won the Tour Championship last September, capturing the FedEx Cup title for the first time. Scheffler's 2024 season was extremely successful as he won nine overall, including seven times on the PGA Tour.

Scheffler kicked off the 2024 season by winning The Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship in back to back weeks. Scheffler won his second green jacket at Augusta National in April and then won the RBC Heritage the following week.

In June, Scheffler won both the Memorial Tournament and the Travelers Championship. In August, Scheffler won the Olympic gold medal for golf in Paris, firing a remarkable 62 in the final round to come from behind and capture the title.

In 2025, despite several strong performances, Scottie Scheffler is still seeking his first win of the season. He has competed in six PGA Tour events this year, with his season's start delayed by a hand injury sustained from a wine glass incident last December.

Scheffler has finished in the top ten in three of his six events this year, finishing in the top three twice. Scheffler finished tied for third at The Genesis Invitational in February, three shots behind winner Ludvig Aberg. He finished tied for second last week at the Texas Children's Houston Open, one shot behind winner Min Woo Lee.

Scheffler's next tournament is the Masters at Augusta National next week.

