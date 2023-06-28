"It's not for everybody" - Phil Mickelson comments on LIV selling 'cool' HyFlyers capes in the merch tent at LIV Golf Valderrama

The LIV Golf Series is on to its next event for the 2023 season, at the Real Club Valderrama. Phil Mickelson and his team HyFlyers GC are prepared to fight for a win this weekend.

After the LIV Golf and PGA Tour merger was announced, Mickelson spoke about the excitement that he had for the future of golf and his HyFlyers team. In order to promote his team and the sport of golf, Mickelson and HyFlyers GC came up with capes for young fans to wear.

The cape will be available at their merchandise tent. The capes are meant to be aspirational, and although they may not be for everybody, they signify hope for young fans who dream about being HyFlyers in the next few decades. Explaining the new merch drop, he said via Twitter:

“It's aspirational. It's not for everybody. But it's a cool thing about her team and it's the creativity of my wife Amy and what she brings. We envision a lot of little kids running around the golf course in capes and that's kind of what we're hoping for, and have them dreaming about being a HyFlyer one day."

The capes also come as a sign that LIV Golf is here to stay, despite several rumors that the series will see its end after the finalization of the merger. The Real Club Valderrama has also signed a five-year deal to host LIV Golf events, a good sign for the series.

Phil Mickelson excited about the future of golf after signing of PGA x LIV merger

Phil Mickelson is confident in the future of LIV and believes that it will be taking great strides going into the future. He is rest assured that LIV will be a part of the bigger golf entity that will soon rise.

“I think actions are a little bit stronger than words. I think if you just look at what LIV is doing and what we're doing, I think that is more of a statement," he said.

Phil Mickelson is happy that the PGA Tour and LIV Golf are joining hands to better the game of golf together, and is excited to see what the future of the game has to bring.

