"It's exciting": Lydia Ko eager to face Charley Hull and Jeeno Thitikul in the hunt for 23rd LPGA Tour title

22-time LPGA Tour winner Lydia Ko is heading into the final round of the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore with a one shot lead over England's Charley Hull. Ko has a three shot lead over Thailand's Jeeno Thitikul, who is the number two ranked golfer in the world, narrowly ahead of Ko, who is at number three.

Speaking to the media after the third round, Ko said she is looking forward to the opportunity to win on Sunday.

"I'm excited to be in the final group tomorrow. I've been in the final group a couple times at this event before and I haven't necessarily taken it over the finish line, and I hope tomorrow is the day to do it," she said.

Lydia Ko talked about competing against Charley Hull, which is something the two have done since they were teenagers.

"To see how far we've come and how much we've grown as golfers and as people, it's exciting," she said.

Lydia Ko and Charley Hull both shot a four under par 68 in round three on Saturday. Thitikul shot 66.

Ko at the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship (via Getty)

Ko is searching for her 23rd career LPGA Tour victory and her first since the Kroger Queen City Championship in September of 2024. She had an impressive 2024 season, winning three LPGA Tour events, including the Women's British Open at the Old Course at St. Andrews. Her victory at St. Andrews was her third major championship and her first since 2016.

Lydia Ko also won the gold medal in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris representing New Zealand, her third time tasting success at the Olympics. She earned a bronze medal at the 2020 Olympics and a silver medal at the 2016 Olympics.

Charley Hull and Jeeno Thitikul aim to continue success, attain major title

Charley Hull and Jeeno Thitikul are both hoping to continue their 2024 success into 2025. Thitikul, at only 22-years-old, has had an abundance of success in her first three years on the LPGA Tour, winning four times in her young career.

Thitikul won twice in 2024, most recently in November at the CME Group Tour Championship, which is the final regular season event of the LPGA Tour season.

Hull did not win on the LPGA Tour in 2024, but she did win the Aramco Team Series event on the Ladies European Tour in November. Hull also had three top 10 finishes on the LPGA Tour last season and is looking to win tomorrow in what would be her first LPGA Tour win since 2022.

Hull at the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship (via Getty)

Both Charley Hull and Jeeno Thitikul are searching for their first LPGA Major title. Hull, 28, has had a bevy of close calls in her career, having finished in second place at three of the five major championships at some point in her career, including at the U.S. Women's Open and Women's British Open in 2023.

Thitikul's best finish in Majors is fourth place, both at the 2023 Chevron Championship and the 2022 Women's PGA Championship.

The two stars are aiming to capture their first major title in 2025.

