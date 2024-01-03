“It’s exposed the flaws in the system of what golf has” - Rory McIlroy critiques PGA Tour’s model amid LIV Golf’s rise

Rory McIlroy recently rocked the golf world by reversing his stance on LIV Golf. McIlroy did so through a series of statements in which he claimed that the PGA Tour's rival circuit "exposed the flaws in the system of what golf has."

The Northern Irishman was a guest on Sky Sports' "Stick to Football" podcast that was published on Tuesday, January 2. Among many topics, Rory McIlroy addressed his views on the PGA Tour's working system and how LIV Golf has exposed its shortcomings.

This was part of what Rory McIlroy had to say on "Stick to Football" (via NUCLR GOLF):

"I think what LIV has done, it’s exposed the flaws in the system of what golf has, because we’re all supposed to be independent contractors and we can pick and choose what tournaments we want to play."

"But I think what LIV and the Saudis have exposed is that you’re asking for millions of dollars to sponsor these events, and you’re not able to guarantee to the sponsors that the players are going to show up. I can’t believe the PGA Tour has done so well for so long."

Expand Tweet

Rory McIlroy had previously been a staunch defender of the PGA Tour. McIlroy reportedly went so far as to state that he would prefer to retire if his only alternative was to play on Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF)-backed circuit.

Rory McIlroy: "I was maybe a little judgmental"

The four-time major champion also told "Stick to Football" that he believes he was "a little judgmental" of the players who marched early on to LIV Golf.

Here's how McIlroy put it:

"I think at this point, I was maybe a little judgmental of the guys who went to LIV golf at the start, and I think it was a bit of a mistake on my part because I now realize that not everyone is in my position or in Tiger Woods’ position."

McIlroy's other statements included his proposal that LIV Golf become a league similar to that of the Indian Premier League (cricket), covering two months of the year. In that regard, he expressed that playing in such a tournament, even with the team format, could be "fun."

McIlroy also said that he never received an offer to join LIV Golf, but acknowledged that such a circuit is part of the sport today.