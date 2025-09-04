"It's by far the biggest major" - Bernhard Langer gets candid about PGA Tour Champions' competitive nature 

Bernhard Langer opened up about the PGA Tour Champions as he prepares for this week's Stifel Charity Classic. The German golfer will tee off at the senior tour event on Friday, September 5, and ahead of that, he attended a press conference on Wednesday and opened up about the competitiveness on the PGA Tour Champions.He talked about the pressure the players go through to have good finishes in the season standings. He said:&quot;We only have 78 players in the field and only the top 36 ever guarantee an exemption for the following year. So if you are not in the top 36 by the end of the year you may not have a job next year. That's put a whole lot more pressure than the FedEx Cup in a sense. So, this is...this tour is unique, it's by far the biggest major, maybe the only major tour for seniors, and players are here from all over the world.&quot;When you look at the tee time sheet you see guys from Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Korea, Japan, China, I mean, it's, you know, it's obviously everywhere. They are coming from everywhere to play on this tour and there are only 78 guys teeing it up. So, a lot of pressure,&quot; he added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis week's Stifel Charity Classic, featuring a limited field of players, will take place at Norwood Hills Country Club in St. Louis. As it's a senior tour event, it will only be held for three days and wrap up with its finale on Sept. 7. The field features Rocco Mediate, Bob Estes, Ángel Cabrera, Arjun Atwal, and Stewart Cink, among others.Bernhard Langer has an impressive record on the PGA Tour Champions. With 47 wins, he holds the record for most wins on the circuit. Last year, he won the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. However, this season, he narrowly missed the title at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. He was the runner-up at the tournament.Some of his other notable finishes this season on the senior tour are ninth at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, T9 at the Insperity Invitational, T12 at the Chubb Classic, and T12 at the Cologuard Classic.Ryder Cup Europe celebrates Bernhard Langer's birthday with a heartfelt postBernhard Langer turned 67 on August 27. Ryder Cup Europe had celebrated the big day by sharing a heartfelt post on their Instagram account. They shared several pictures of the German golfer with the following caption:&quot;Happy birthday @bernhard.langer! 🎉 10-time player, captain &amp; an unforgettable legacy 🇪🇺&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBernhard Langer made his Ryder Cup debut in 1981, playing for the European team. He then played in 1983 and 1985, and the team won in all three editions. He had a pretty successful time in the Ryder Cup and played 10 times in the event. He also served as the captain of the European team in 2004.