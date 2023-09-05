“It’s some of my favorite memories" - Rickie Fowler talks about playing away from home at Ryder Cup 2023

Rickie Fowler is set to play in the fifth Ryder Cup of his career at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome later this September. He was named as one of the six captain's picks by Zach Johnson for the United States team.

The fan-favorite had a forgettable 2021-22 season on the PGA Tour. Winning an event was a long shot for him. In fact, he just managed to end up in the top 10 just once.

However, Fowler made a spectacular comeback in the 2022-23 season. Despite starting the season outside the top 150, he climbed back to 26th place in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Rickie Fowler recently spoke with Golf Monthly about his induction into the US Ryder Cup team. He shared his experiences of playing in previous editions of the event, spoke about overcoming the losing phase, and many more.

Fowler was asked about how it felt playing the biennial event in different countries. He compared playing in the United States and Europe. He added that fans do support over there, but, also highlighted the fact that it certainly feels different playing in "someone else's arena".

"It's some of my favorite memories. Don't get me wrong, it's great playing at home but the atmosphere is kind of cool and different playing in someone else's arena. We still have plenty of support over there. The fans in Europe – not that our fans don't – do a good job of supporting good golf," Folwer said.

Rickie Fowler went on to add that playing in the United States is "a little one-sided" in terms of fan following. However, he emphasized that fans are "a bit more respectful" in Europe.

While concluding he shared that playing on the road is really a "fun challenge". He emphasized embracing the experience as well.

"I'd love to play with Harman" - Rickie Fowler wants to be paired with the reigning Open Champion at the 2023 Ryder Cup

Last time when the fan-favorite golfer was part of the United States team in 2018, he teamed up with Dustin Johnson three times. They ended with just one win against Rory McIlroy and Jacob Olesen.

However, in the 44th edition of the Ryder Cup, Dustin is not on the team. Rickie Fowler, who had paired with the likes of Phil Mickelson, James Walker, and Jim Furyk, was asked with whom he would like to be paired.

He replied that he could pair with anyone, but he would preferably want to play alongside the 2023 Open Champion Brian Harman. He reasoned it by saying that his buddy Patrick Cantaly would certainly team up with Xander Sachuaffele. Fowler was quoted by Golf Monthly as saying:

"I think I can pair with just about anyone. I play a lot with Patrick Cantlay at home. He and Xander are a token pairing, but maybe if they sit him for a session. I'd love to play with [Brian] Harman. I've always loved his game and respected what he's accomplished."

Rickie Fowler also emphasized that he would also love to be paired with Max Homa as the latter is "easy to pair with". He also praised the Burbank-born golfer's skillset.