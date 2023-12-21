“It's very fishy, and it blows my mind” - Bryson DeChambeau takes a jibe at ‘non-transparent’ PGA Tour while comparing it to LIV Golf

Bryson DeChambeau is unhappy with how things are conducted at the PGA Tour. The LIV Golfer recently opened up on the subject and called out the Jay Monahan-led series for being ‘non-transparent.’

The 2020 US Open champion gave his hot take on the PGA Tour on the Good Good Podcast. Comparing the circuit with LIV Golf, the golfer sided with the Saudi-backed circuit and took several jibes at the other. However, the 30-year-old said that he ‘loves’ the PGA and wants to help make it the “greatest tour in the world.”

Talking about the financial disparities between the PGA tour and LIV golf, DeChambeau said:

"I will say it's very fishy, and it blows my mind. I mean I was all a part of it, and I love the PGA Tour.

"It's just frustrating how non-transparent it is. And that's all I wanted, like that's all I cared about in the end. It was just about I want to help make the PGA Tour the greatest tour in the world."

Expand Tweet

DeChambeau said that LIV pushed the PGA tour to restructure its financial system. He added:

"If LIV doesn't exist, the players don't get what they got. They actually got a Bonus by the way. That's what people don't think about and realize.

"I don't think all the purse increases, the minimum wage guarantee sort of thing. They get $500,000 each if they don't hit that mark, numerous sorts of things. They got a bonus."

Bryson DeChambeau says that the PGA Tour saw LIV Golf as a threat

DeChambeau also talked about the freedom available on LIV Golf compared to the PGA. He said that players get to spend more time with their families due to the LIV’s short schedule. The golfer also lauded the team aspect of the Saudi-backed circuit as well.

He sounded off on the traditional circuit for limiting players’ play time. The golfer noted that players, who signed with the PGA, had to get a release to play in another event outside the Tour, which limits players’ reach:

"When you look at the facts, it's that you sign a document (with PGA Tour) at the beginning of the year where you have to get a release to play in another event outside of the Tour. Technically what that means is that you're owned by the tour for 52 weeks once you sign that contract. … When LIV came, they didn't, because they viewed it as a competitor.

"Whereas I looked at the deal with LIV, we had to play these events barring some injury. There's been backups, but you had to play those 14 events. And I'm like, well this is a way better deal than the tour. I'm getting guaranteed money, and I play less, and it's three days.”

On the same podcast, Bryson DeChambeau said that the PGA Tour and LIV Golf could easily co-exist if they wished to.