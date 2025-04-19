“It’s not fun,” - Justin Thomas aims Ryder Cup spot without relying on a captain’s pick

Justin Thomas has said that he has decided not to rely on captain's picks to secure a Ryder Cup spot. He mentioned that it wasn’t fun to complain about getting picked, and instead, he is aiming for automatic qualification.

On Friday, April 18, Thomas fired a 2-under 69 to finish at 12-under and take the 36-hole lead at the RBC Heritage 2025. He is looking for his first win in more than two years and to post some strong results in a Ryder Cup year.

During the post-round interview, Justin Thomas admitted that he has stopped putting pressure on himself regarding the Ryder Cup spot. For the uninitiated, he had acknowledged two years ago that constant pressure had affected his performance.

"I think I did a better job with it last year," he said. "I think I said it kind of in the fall or maybe beginning of the year, but I'm kind of excited about playing a little pissed off that I didn't get picked for the Presidents Cup team. I don't like feel like I deserved to, but internally I always feel like I'm going to be a great addition."

"It's a nice thing for me to get to do, and I just thought I would really like to put myself in a position where I'm not relying on a pick anymore because it's not fun. I can't really complain about getting picked or not getting picked if I just qualify. So that's the goal," he added.

Justin Thomas hasn't won a title on the PGA Tour since his PGA Championship 2022 win. Although he had one of his worst seasons in 2023, he was picked for the Ryder Cup, which received huge criticism. However, this time, he has had much better results and will look to book one of the six automatic spots.

When will Justin Thomas tee off at the RBC Heritage 2025, Round 3?

Justin Thomas is paired with Si Woo Kim for the third round of the RBC Heritage 2025. The duo will tee off on Saturday, April 19, at 1 p.m. ET from the first hole.

Thomas is currently ninth in the U.S. Ryder Cup standings, and a win will help boost his chances for the September event. He will be hoping to return to the biennial event squad after last year’s Presidents Cup snub.

The third round of the RBC Heritage 2025 will begin at 6:50 a.m. ET, with Joe Highsmith and Nick Dunlap teeing off from the first hole. World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler is paired alongside Wyndham Clark and will tee off at 12:30 p.m. ET.

