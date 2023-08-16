“It’s a game of cat and mouse” – Max Homa opens up about his short game practice ahead of the BMW Championship

After the completion of the FedEx St.Jude Championship, Max Homa will now head for the upcoming 2023 BMW Championship. It will commence with the inaugural round on Thursday, August 17, and will run through the weekend to complete on Sunday, August 20. Homa practised a few short rounds before the tournament to improve his game.

In a recent interview with Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud, the American golfer discussed his game and how short game practice helps him improve his skills.

Max Homa admitted that after each competition, he became highly conscious of his performance and attempted to correct his flaws.

"When I leave an event, I'll be thoughtful, I'll look at stats and I'll think to myself and reflect, how I actually feel and go home and try to attack those areas to make sure that the next week they're better," he said.

"But it's a game of cat and mouse, they're always moving. I don't usually have that one dailed. My biggest room of improvement I've had the last couple of years is around the green. So, I spend quite a bit of time doing that," Homa added.

Max Homa went on explain his favourite practising spot, saying:

"I like chipping here. I usually take this little corner because there's a short shot, it's short-sided. You can bump into the hill or you can play really high one. There's the middle one, it's a lot more just kind of running, kinda choose your shot. You can play a spinning one. You can play a low running one and then you have this back one on the right from this corner. You're probably going to need some height and quite a bit of spin to stop."

The 2023 BMW Championship is the second playoff event of the FedEx Cup, which will get underway this week.

Max Homa's performance at the 2023 FedEx St.Jude Championship

Max Homa last played at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship and tied for sixth place with Cam Davis, Sungjae Im, Jordan Spieth, Russell Henley, and Corey Connors.

He started the tournament last Thursday, August 10, at the TPC Southwind. He sank one birdie and one bogey on the front nine of the opening round followed by two birdies on the back nine to score 68.

He started the second round with a bogey on the first hole followed by three back-to-back birdies from second to fourth and then made a bogey on the seventh.

Max Homa canned four birdies and one bogey on the back nine on Friday, August 11 to score 66.

The third round of the St.Jude Championship turned out to be in golfer's favor when he played a bogey-free round of 65 after carding five birdies. She made three birdies, one bogey, two double bogeys, and an eagle in the final round to finish with a score of 11-under par 269 and tied for sixth place.