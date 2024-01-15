“It’s not going to count” – Webb Simpson says Dustin Johnson lost his chance to become ‘one of the top 10 greatest players ever’ by joining LIV Golf

Webb Simpson isn’t too happy with players joining LIV Golf. The PGA Tour star has come out to note that many golfers, including 2020 Masters champion Dustin Johnson, scarred their legacies by defecting to the Saudi-backed series. Simpson noted that Johnson, who won the inaugural season of the breakaway tour, lost his chance to become ‘one of the 10 greatest players ever’ by defecting.

Simpson was speaking with Golfweek during the Sony Open in Hawaii when he talked about players’ exodus to LIV Golf. Explaining his stance, Simpson stated that his friend Johnson lost his chance of entering the record books by moving to LIV. He hinted that the achievements made on the rival series are ‘not going to count.’

Commenting on players like Dustin Johnson joining LIV Golf, Webb Simpson was quoted as saying by Golfweek:

“I love Dustin (Johnson), he’s a buddy of mine, but he had the opportunity to go down as one of the top 10 greatest players ever, and as soon as he signed his name to LIV – he still could be, but in the record books, we’ll never know. It’s not going to count. Things like that make me a little sad. But I’m not knocking the guys for going. I just think these young guys think about it different, you know.”

Expand Tweet

Webb Simpson on Tiger Woods turning down ‘an obscene amount of money’ from LIV

The PGA Tour golfer was talking about the rising money talks in golf when he used Johnson as an example. In a query about Tiger Woods turning down ‘an obscene amount of money’ from LIV, the 38-year-old said that ‘greed is a very clear exposer.’

While the American cleared that not all golfers joining the PIF-backed series are greedy, he stated that they often lose sight of their legacy in the process.

Webb Simpson was quoted as saying by Golfweek:

“Greed is a very clear exposer. I’m not saying the guys going to LIV, they’re all greedy. I’m saying when these young guys, when it’s such a heavy consideration for them, I feel like this generation has missed or they don’t care about the things that other generations cared about, which is Hall of Fame, how many wins on the PGA Tour, contending in major championships. Everyone talks about the money.”

Furthermore, Simpson commented that money could only make players happy in the short term. He urged young golfers to think past the money talks and play for legacy. Simpson also claimed that each player’s ‘ultimate goal’ on the PGA Tour is ‘to be in contention, being able to hit shots and make putts.’ He dubbed it ‘better than any check’ players ever get.

It’s pertinent to note that Webb Simpson’s comment comes weeks after reigning Masters champion Jon Rahm joined LIV Golf for a record sum. The Spaniard reportedly signed a contract worth $566 million to join the rival side.