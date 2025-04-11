“It's going to get harder” – ‘Confident’ Jon Rahm makes bold prediction after Masters 2025 round 1

Jon Rahm had a tough start at the 2025 Masters. The Spanish golfer teed it up at this week's Major and in the opening round, which was held on Thursday, April 10, he ended up playing a round of 3-over 75. However, despite the disappointing start, the former Masters winner is confident to bounce back.

In the post-round press conference of the 2025 Masters, Jon Rahm was asked if he was confident to make a comeback in the second round of the event, which is scheduled for Friday, April 11. The Spaniard reflected optimism as he talked about his performance, saying (via ASAP Sports):

"I'm confident. It's a very difficult golf course. It's going to get harder. If I can get off to a good start, post a round in the 60s tomorrow, then the weekend could be a new story."

Jon Rahm started his outing at the Augusta National on the first tee hole. He made a bogey on the second and then a birdie on the next hole. His struggle continued and he added a bogey on the fourth. He then made another bogey on the seventh. Meanwhile, on the back nine, he added two bogeys in the 10th and then on the 11th, followed by a birdie on the 13th for a round of 3-over 75.

Meanwhile, it was Justin Rose, who took the lead in the game at 7-under. LIV golfers Tyrrell Hatton and Bryson DeChambeau both played the round of 69 and tied for fifth at 3-under.

A look into Jon Rahm's LIV Golf performances in 2025

Although Jon Rahm had a tough start at the Masters this week, he has been fairly impressive with his game on the LIV Golf this season. The Spaniard started the season with a T2 finish in Riyadh, narrowly missing out on the title.

He played the three rounds of -5, -5, and -5 to settle with a total of 15-under. Next, at the Adelaide event, he again fared well and settled in solo sixth place after playing three rounds of 2-under, 3-under, and 2-under.

Jon Rahm next played at the Hong Kong event where he settled in T6, followed by T5 in Singapore and T9 in Miami. However, after an amazing season in the Saudi league, he struggled in the first Major of the year.

Rahm made his debut at the Masters in 2017 when he settled in T27 place. The next four years have been pretty impressive for him as he recorded finishes in the top 10. He settled in solo eighth in 2018, T9 in 2019, T7 in 2020, and then T5 in 2021. So far, Rahm has played in the Masters eight times and made the cut in all of his appearances.

