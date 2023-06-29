“It’s going to be a mental test” - Padraig Harrington ready for another tough week as he looks to defend the US Senior Open Championship title

Padraig Harrington has been on a good run lately. The Irishman finished runner-up in the Senior PGA Championship last month, finished T27 at the US Open earlier this month and won the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open last week. Now, the 51-year-old golfer is set to take on another tough week at the US Senior Open Championship.

Harrington arrived at Wisconsin's Sentry World Golf Course to defend his US Senior Open Championship title. The PGA Tour Champions’ star golfer has come out to state that he is ready for another not-so “pleasant” event. Opening up on the upcoming weekend, the three-time Major winner said that “it’s going to be a mental test.”

The ace golfer, who looks to defend his US Open title, said that playing in the PGA Tour events and Majors gives him a competitive edge over competitors.

Padraig Harrington said, as quoted by Golf Monthly:

“The tougher the golf course, the more I like it. The heavy rough, it's not playing as heavy as LA Country Club, but it's heavier than Oak Hill was at the PGA… I think that always plays into a Major tournament, that you're being tested physically, clearly, but you're also being tested mentally, emotionally out there. Can you handle what would seem like bad breaks. It’s going to be a mental test.”

Padraig Harrington compares the 'stress' on Champions Tour to PGA Tour

Speaking about the Champions Tour, Padraig Harrington admitted that it’s “nowhere near the stress” of playing on the PGA Tour or any major. However, he stated that he’s finding some tough weeks in his busy schedule.

The ace golfer added:

“I played, I think, 33 events last year. That's right up there with anybody. I think I'm used to the traveling back and forth. I usually come for two or three weeks and then go home, three weeks normally. I think the Champions Tour are very pleasant to play in. There's nowhere near the stress at a Champions Tour event. It's three rounds. It's very relaxed. Tee times are normally in the middle of the day. It's just a very pleasant play. So, they're enjoyable.”

He further explained:

“There's no grind at those in the sense that a regular event can take a lot more out of you… Of the regular events, I've tended to play the tough, challenging ones, the likes of Bay Hill, the likes of Honda, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and those. Obviously, they're harder mentally and physically for me, but, again, I've got to an age that I can recognize these things and manage myself.”

It is pertinent to note that Padraig Harrington defended his Dick’s Sporting Goods Open title last week. The golfer will be looking to replicate the form this weekend at the US Senior Open.

