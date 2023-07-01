"It’s going to be pretty exciting" - Phil Mickelson expresses confidence in LIV Golf's future prospects

Phil Mickelson is confident about the future of LIV Golf and is looking forward to its next season. To commemorate the hopes and dreams of the series, Mickelson's team, HyFlyers GC, are selling capes at their merchandise stall. Adorned with the logo of the team, the capes symbolize aspiration and hope.

Phil Mickelson is very confident that LIV Golf will exist even 10 years from now. He believes that the series is building a strong foundation for its future. While the capes might not be everyone's cup of tea, it is more a sign of Mickelson's faith in the future.

Speaking about the capes, Mickelson said (via Golf.com):

“It’s aspirational. It’s not for everybody. We envision a lot of little kids running around the golf course in capes, and that’s kind of what we’re hoping for, and have them dreaming about being a HyFlyer one day. I know we’re only one year into LIV, but where it’s going to be in 10, 15, 20 years, it’s going to be pretty exciting.”

Mickelson's hopes come not one month after the golf world was shaken up by the surprise merger that was announced between the PGA Tour and the LIV Golf series. The newer, larger golf entity will be controlled primarily by the PGA Tour and bankrolled by the Saudi PIF Fund.

Phil Mickelson and team playing at LIV Golf's Valderrama event

After the announcement of the deal, much was left up to speculation. Amongst this included topics such as whether the LIV Golfers would be allowed to reapply to the PGA tour, or whether LIV Golf would still be open for another season.

Currently, however, none of it is a concern for Phil Mickelson or his team, who are playing at LIV Golf's event. LIV Golf is hosting its event for the first time at the Real Club Valderrama. To further show that the future is secure, Valderrama has signed a contract to host LIV Golf for the next five years as well.

Needless to say, the LIV Golf x PGA Tour deal will take time to fully finalize, with experts thinking it could take up to a year to pan out.

