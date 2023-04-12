"It's going to be more unique" - Jordan Spieth expects the 2023 RBC Heritage leaderboard to be 'massively bunched'

The PGA Tour's next designated event, the 2023 RBC Heritage, will tee off this week at Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Harbour Town Golf Links is different from other golf courses as it requires shot accuracy over the hitting distance, making it a more even playing field.

Defending Champion Jordan Spieth told reporters after the ceremonial cannon shot on Tuesday:

"I think on a course like this, it's going to be more unique than any of the ones that we've experienced in any of the elevated events so far because you have a course where it doesn't matter about length. You just have to golf your ball around.

"It's an advantage if you hit it far and straight, but you've got to take risk on more than you do other places if you want to try and keep hitting driver," said Spieth. "It could be just such a massively bunched leaderboard of such big names, it's got the potential to be as exciting an event as we've seen this year."

The current top 20 is full of long hitters who have dominated the designated events so far this season. Be it Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, or Kurt Kitayama, all of the designated event winners this season are in the top 35th driving distance.

Since 2011, RBC Heritage has seen a variety of winners, with no one repeating the victory here, and most of them are not known for hitting the longest. It will be interesting to see if the trend remains the same or if the longer hitters break the tradition.

The field for the 2023 RBC Heritage

RBC Heritage will begin on Thursday, April 13

The 2023 RBC Heritage event will take place from April 13 to April 16 at Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Seven of the top 10 players will be competing at the next designated event of the PGA Tour.

Here's the field for RBC Heritage:

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Keegan Bradley

Ryan Brehm

Wesley Bryan

Hayden Buckley

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Thomas Detry

Luke Donald

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Ernie Els

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Dylan Frittelli

Jim Furyk

Brian Gay

Doug Ghim

Tommy Gibson

Lucas Glover

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

James Hahn

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Lucas Herbert

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Lee Hodges

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Zach Johnson

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Satoshi Kodaira

Kelly Kraft

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

K.H. Lee

Min Woo Lee

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Davis Love III

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Denny McCarthy

Max McGreevy

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Trey Mullinax

Matthew NeSmith

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Taylor Pendrith

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Sam Ryder

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Matthias Schwab

Adam Scott

Greyson Sigg

Webb Simpson

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Sam Stevens

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Kevin Tway

Erik van Rooyen

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Richy Werenski

Danny Willett

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Cameron Young

Carson Young

Poll : 0 votes