"It's going to be more unique" - Jordan Spieth expects the 2023 RBC Heritage leaderboard to be 'massively bunched'

The PGA Tour's next designated event, the 2023 RBC Heritage, will tee off this week at Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
Harbour Town Golf Links is different from other golf courses as it requires shot accuracy over the hitting distance, making it a more even playing field.
Defending Champion Jordan Spieth told reporters after the ceremonial cannon shot on Tuesday:
"I think on a course like this, it's going to be more unique than any of the ones that we've experienced in any of the elevated events so far because you have a course where it doesn't matter about length. You just have to golf your ball around.
"It's an advantage if you hit it far and straight, but you've got to take risk on more than you do other places if you want to try and keep hitting driver," said Spieth. "It could be just such a massively bunched leaderboard of such big names, it's got the potential to be as exciting an event as we've seen this year."
The current top 20 is full of long hitters who have dominated the designated events so far this season. Be it Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, or Kurt Kitayama, all of the designated event winners this season are in the top 35th driving distance.
Since 2011, RBC Heritage has seen a variety of winners, with no one repeating the victory here, and most of them are not known for hitting the longest. It will be interesting to see if the trend remains the same or if the longer hitters break the tradition.
The field for the 2023 RBC Heritage
The 2023 RBC Heritage event will take place from April 13 to April 16 at Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Seven of the top 10 players will be competing at the next designated event of the PGA Tour.
Here's the field for RBC Heritage:
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Keegan Bradley
- Ryan Brehm
- Wesley Bryan
- Hayden Buckley
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Thomas Detry
- Luke Donald
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Ernie Els
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Dylan Frittelli
- Jim Furyk
- Brian Gay
- Doug Ghim
- Tommy Gibson
- Lucas Glover
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- James Hahn
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Lucas Herbert
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Garrick Higgo
- Lee Hodges
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Zach Johnson
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Kelly Kraft
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- K.H. Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Davis Love III
- Justin Lower
- Shane Lowry
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Denny McCarthy
- Max McGreevy
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Montgomery
- Ryan Moore
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Trey Mullinax
- Matthew NeSmith
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Taylor Pendrith
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Sam Ryder
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Matthias Schwab
- Adam Scott
- Greyson Sigg
- Webb Simpson
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Sam Stevens
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Kevin Tway
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Richy Werenski
- Danny Willett
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon Wu
- Cameron Young
- Carson Young