“It’s the good boys club” - Fans react to Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler bagging sponsor exemptions for the Memorial Tournament

Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth are set to compete in the Memorial Tournament after receiving the sponsor exemption. This is the pair's fifth sponsor exemption this season in the Signature events.

On Friday, May 23, Fowler and Spieth were officially confirmed as exemptions for the season’s penultimate Signature event. Matt Kuchar and Brandt Snedeker are the other two names who are set to compete in the Muirfield Village event.

Fans online had mixed reactions to Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth's exemptions. While many said it was a welcome move considering their popularity, several fans felt it was unfair to other players.

Here's a look at some reactions:

"It’s the good boys club. Very political," one fan wrote.

"If it's not tour sanctioned. Bryson needs to be there," another fan commented.

"Sponsors want to sell tickets and bring eyes to the TV. That’s why they chose who they did. Can’t blame them," this fan posted.

"Workday is the presenting sponsor and Sneds & Kuchar are sponsored workday athletes. Spieth attended the pro-am pairings party a couple years ago so he was definitely putting work in there as well," this user remarked.

"Rickie and Jordan are probably 2 of the 10 most popular players on tour… why wouldn’t they be good picks for exemptions," one fan opined.

"My gosh, the signature events don't seem that special. Fowler has got in to everyone and done shit. Kuchar and Sned have no game right now. Jordan has also been given free pass in to all signature events and he's not doing anything," this fan wrote.

When will Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler tee off at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 3?

Jordan Spieth is paired with Lucas Glover for the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025. The duo will tee off on Saturday, May 24, at 8:06 a.m. ET. Rickie Fowler will begin his round at 12:33 p.m. ET from the first tee, alongside Doug Ghim and Brice Garnett.

Following two days of action at Colonial, Fowler is tied for seventh at 6-under, five strokes behind co-leaders Ben Griffin and Matti Schmid. Spieth is tied for 67th, trailing the lead by 11 strokes.

The third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 will begin on Saturday at 7:56 a.m. ET, with Harry Higgs and Isaiah Salinda teeing off as the first duo of the day. Leaders Griffin and Schmid are grouped with John Pak and will start their round at 12:55 p.m. ET.

