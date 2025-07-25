“It’s a good problem to have" - Max Homa shares schedule update after consulting pregnant wife as due date approaches

Max Homa shared a schedule update for this year after talking to his pregnant wife. Homa and her wife were expecting a second child, and the golfer's wife was 8 months pregnant till July, which meant they could expect the baby anytime around August.
Currently, Homa is playing at the 3M Open, and the golfer was questioned whether he had decided to play next week. In response, he said :
“It's really hard to compartmentalize that. Yeah, I need to win. I really need to win because my wife's pregnant and I need to go home. We have like two weeks left."
He continued, “My wife told me to play, so it's scheduled the Monday after the Wyndham. Yeah, just every day I finish a day of golf I look at my phone and see if I'm flying home so we'll see. It's a good problem to have.”
Max Homa finished at T18 after the first round, and the golfer will play the second round on Friday.
How did Max Homa perform in the 2025 season?
Max Homa has had one top 10 finish in the 2025 season at the John Deere Classic with a T5 after scoring 16 under. He had another top 20 finish at the Masters Tournament with a T12 after shooting 4 under in total. His last tournament was the Barracuda Championship with a T45 after scoring 24 over. Here's a list of Max Homa’s 2025 performances so far:
2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments
- The Sentry at the Kapalua Resort (Plantation Course): T26, 69-69-67-68, 273 (-19)
- Farmers Insurance Open at the Torrey Pines (South Course): Withdrew
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the Pebble Beach Golf Links: T53, 71-72-70-69, 282 (-6)
- WM Phoenix Open at the TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course): Missed cut
- The Genesis Invitational at the Torrey Pines (South Course): Missed cut
- Arnold Palmer Invitational at the Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge: Missed cut
- THE PLAYERS Championship: Missed cut
- Valero Texas Open at the TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course): Missed cut
- Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club: T12, 74-70-69-71, 284 (-4)
- RBC Heritage at the Harbour Town Golf Links: 70, 70-72-69-75, 286 (+2)
- Truist Championship at the Philadelphia Cricket Club: T30, 66-68-70-71, 275 (-5)
- PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club: T60, 73-64-76-77, 290 (+6)
- The Memorial Tournament at the Muirfield Village Golf Club: T51, 68-79-75-77, 299 (+11)
- RBC Canadian Open: Missed cut
- Travelers Championship at the TPC River Highlands: T54, 68-71-71-72, 282 (+2)
- Rocket Classic at the Detroit Golf Club: Missed cut
- John Deere Classic at the TPC Deere Run: T5, 63-68-68-69, 268 (-16)
- Barracuda Championship: T45, -1-14-12--1, 24 (+24)