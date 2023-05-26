"It’s a good way to go out" - Amy Olson set to play Women’s U.S. Open while seven-months pregnant

Amy Olson secured a spot at the 2023 US Women's Open after the Monday qualification. She earned a spot in the major after playing a bogey-free round of 66 in the second round at the United States Golf Association's 36-hole qualifier held at Somerset Country Club in Mendota Heights, Minnesota.

Amy Olson registered a two-stroke victory in the qualifying round in an impressive session on Monday, May 22. Olson will be seven months pregnant while she plays at the US Women's Open in July at Pebble Beach.

In one of her recent interviews with the Minnesota Golf Association, Olson revealed that she and her husband will welcome their baby in September, just two months after the major event.

Olson said:

“I’m going to be seven months pregnant at [the U.S. Open]. I wanted a shot at it because it’s Pebble. That was the big motivation and it’ll be my last tournament before the baby comes, so it’s a good way to go out.

She added:

"I’ve always loved the U.S. Open. They always set up the course very fair, but hard. It’s usually not quirky – hit it straight, hit it long and two-putt a lot greens. That’s generally favored my style of game.”

Amy Olson went on to say that she will try her best to win the title. She continued:

“I’ve always had to take my life one year at a time because I’ve never had status for more than one year. I’ll take the same approach after the baby comes, but I’m pretty noncommittal one way or the other. Life’s going to change a lot."

Olson concluded:

“Going into Pebble, I’m going to do everything I can to stay healthy and do the best I can.”

It is important to note that the Women's US Open will have its first round on Thursday, July 6, and will run through Sunday, July 9.

"Way to go!!" - Fans react to Amy Olson's plans to play at the 2023 U.S. Women's Open

Congratulations are in order as Amy Olson qualified for the US Open. She also received a text from the USGA, who assured her that they would take care of her during the major event and make it special for her.

She shared a screenshot of her text with USGA on her Twitter account, with the caption saying:

"Already sending in my requests for the @uswomensopen. I’m high maintenance, but the @usga is here for it."

Amy Olson @AmyOlsonGolf Already sending in my requests for the @uswomensopen . I’m high maintenance, but the @usga is here for it. Already sending in my requests for the @uswomensopen. I’m high maintenance, but the @usga is here for it. https://t.co/NMljgUh74D

Fans flocked to the comments section to congratulate her and wrote:

"Way to go!!"

"Peanut butter on both sides is always the way to go!"

"Congratulations on your nice rounds. Good luck at the open!!!"

"Congrats Amy!"

"Congrats and best of luck! Signed, fellow ND native."

The US Women's Open is the second major of the year. It will be held in July. The tournament features star golfers from around the world, including the defending champion, Min Jee Lee.

Poll : 0 votes