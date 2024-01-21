“It's a great start to the season”: Rory McIlroy defends his crown at the Dubai Desert Classic

Rory McIlroy's 2024 DP World Tour season was off to a great start as he picked up his first victory of the year at the 2024 Dubai Desert Classic. Last week he finished second at the Dubai Invitational and he managed to improve his performance to claim the top spot this week.

The 2023 champion managed to successfully defend his title and the Dubai Desert Classic after he finished day three just two shots behind the leader, Cameron Young. McIlroy managed to card a score of 9 under 63 on Saturday to overturn an eight-shot deficit and put himself back into contention.

Rory McIlroy managed to fend off Adrian Meronk and overtake Young to pick up the win with a final score of 14 under par. He finished the day with an eagle on the 18th hole, his crowning moment of the tournament. Speaking about his win, McIlroy said (via Sky Sports):

"It's a great start to the season. I started well last year here with the win here but it was a little more dramatic on the last green compared to today. It's a great platform to build from. I know I'm playing good golf and there are still a couple of misses, off the tee left - one got me on 18 last week and I missed one today on 13th and one on 16th as well which nearly cost me as well."

The World No. 2 is off to a strong start, as he now gears up to play on the PGA Tour soon.

Rory McIlroy wins the Dubai Desert Classic for a record-breaking fourth time

Rory McIlroy has now won the Dubai Desert Classic four times. He first won the tournament back in 2009. He won the second title in 2015, before claiming back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024.

Talking about his record-breaking feat, McIlroy said:

"I didn't really think about that during the round. It was a really tricky day. It was one of those days when there wasn't a ton of fireworks because the course was so difficult but I held on as best as I could and thankfully no one around the top of the leaderboard made much of a run."

With a total prize purse of $9 million, Rory McIlroy will take home a share of $1.53 million.