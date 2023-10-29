"It's hard to talk” - Sami Valimaki opens up after winning the 2023 Qatar Masters in Doha

Sami Valimaki had an inspirational outing on Sunday at the Doha Golf Club in the 2023 Qatar Masters. After the end of the final round, he was locked in the top spot with Jorge Campillo.

They had to face each other in a playoff match and the 25-year-old Finnish golfer comfortably recorded his second win on the DP World Tour.

In the post-round interview, Valimaki expressed his feelings on winning his second title on the Tour.

DP World Tour shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter), in which, he said:

"Unbelievable. I mean it's hot, it's hard to talk. It has been long journey. It feels great."

The interviewer asked Sami Valimaki about how he held his nerves when things got tight at the Doha Golf Club.

He replied that it was "quite tight" playing the 2023 Qatar Masters final round. He mentioned his sensational birdie on the 17th hole that helped him get tied with Jorge Campillo in the top spot.

Valimiki said:

"It I'm honest, it was quite tight today. I feel like I played nicely but still a couple of mistakes and you always get punished. Of course, set up and everything was really nice. But, yeah, just the birdie on 17th. I totally they had it. 15 and 16 make those putts. But, luckily make that one."

Finally, the interviewer questioned why that surge of emotions came out of Sami Valimaki after he won the 2023 Qatar Masters.

To which the 25-year-old Finnish golfer replied that he had come closer to winning a title on the DP World Tour a couple of times, but things did not go his way.

How much did Sami Valimaki win at the 2023 Qatar Masters in Doha?

The 25-year-old Finnish golfer defeated Jorge Campillo in a playoff match to win his second title on the DP World Tour. The victory at the Doha Golf Club earned him a paycheck of €603,208.88 (around $637,500).

Sami Valimaki had a very consistent campaign at the 2023 Qatar Masters. He started off with a bogey-free round of 5 under 67 on Thursday, and his scorecard included five birdies. He followed it with another bogey-free 5 under 67 on Friday with five birdies.

The 25-year-old Finnish golfer shot his first bogey in the event on Saturday. However, with the help of six birdies, he managed to get to a score of 5 under 67 in the third round as well.

Sami Valimaki started off his fourth and final round with five consecutive par shots and then followed it with a bogey on the fifth hole.

However, by the end of the day, he posted a score of 3 under 69, got tied with Jorge Campillo in the top spot, and later defeated him in the playoff match.