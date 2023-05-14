The AT&T Byron Nelson is heading into its last round at the TPC Craig Ranch. Ryan Palmer, Austin Eckroat, and Zecheng Dou hold a combined lead, with Scottie Scheffler dropping back to T4.

After the third round, Palmer spoke about the intense competition that golfers face on the PGA Tour.

In search of his fifth title, Palmer is not a complete stranger to winning on the big stage. He has won the Sony Open in Hawaii and his latest win was at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in 2019. Speaking via Twitter, he said:

“It’s hard to win and I’ll tell you what, winning that first one, you never know if it will ever come. I don't know if I’ll ever win again. It's so hard to win. But I love my experiences I’ve had. You know, when I’ve been in this position, I have played well.”

Palmer first turned pro in 2000 and earned his PGA Tour card in 2004. He has often come very close to winning, at tournaments like the HP Byron Nelson, the Honda Classic, and the Farmers Insurance Open. Speaking about finishing second, he said:

“I may not have won, you know, handful times when I finish second, but I have been there quite often and I’ve played well on Sunday. I just haven't got over that winner’s hump. So I’m excited. It will be fun getting to know all those guys little bit and show them what the old guy can do.”

Ryan Palmer tops leaderboard after the third round of AT&T Byron Nelson

Ryan Palmer at the AT&T Byron Nelson (Image via Getty)

Ryan Palmer is atop the board at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with two other golfers. It was Scottie Scheffler who was originally in the lead. However, he finished his round one stroke behind the leaders.

Scheffler had a rough third round. He began with two bogeys, after which he landed two birdies. Eventually, he finished his round on par after three more bogey and birdies. He enters the last round with a score of -14.

AT&T Byron Nelson @attbyronnelson Tune in tomorrow for the final round action. It's going to be a day filled with intense competition, thrilling shots, and unforgettable moments! Who will claim the coveted title? #PGA Here are the leading pairings for the final round of the #ATTByronNelson Tune in tomorrow for the final round action. It's going to be a day filled with intense competition, thrilling shots, and unforgettable moments! Who will claim the coveted title? #MoreThanAGame Here are the leading pairings for the final round of the #ATTByronNelson! ⛳️🏆 Tune in tomorrow for the final round action. It's going to be a day filled with intense competition, thrilling shots, and unforgettable moments! Who will claim the coveted title? #MoreThanAGame #PGA https://t.co/wQaFOanj6N

AT&T Byron Nelson comes just ahead of the 2023 PGA Championship. The mega event will see one of the strongest fields of the season, with 99 of the top 100 golfers participating.

This includes Scottie Scheffler, who is among the favorites. Others include the likes of Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, to name a few. The 105th edition of the PGA Championship will be held between May 18 to 21 at the Oak Hill East Club in Rochester, New York.

