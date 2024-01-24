"It’s been all down hill since TW vs PM" - Fans react to latest edition of The Match starring Rory McIlroy and Max Homa

The lineup for the ninth edition of the match has been announced. The latest edition of Capital One's exhibition event will be the first-ever mixed edition, featuring the likes of Lexi Thompson, Rory McIlroy, Rose Zhang, and Max Homa. This also marks the return of the golf pros after the last edition of NFA vs. NBA athletes.

The Capital One's exhibition will take place on Monday, February 26, at 6:30 p.m. at The Park golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida. The 12-hole exhibition event will be telecast on TNT Sports, and a simulcast will be provided by TNT, TruTV, HLN, and the B/R Sports Add-On on Max.

This will be the first time all four players will compete individually instead of being in two pairs. While McIlroy is making his second appearance at the match, the other three will be debuting at the event next month.

The line-up for Match IX received mixed reactions from the fans. While many displayed their excitement for the first-ever mixed edition, a few felt that it had lost its charm with no Tiger Woods or Phil Mickelson at the event. Some fans were disappointed with the absence of other sports superstars this year. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"It’s been all down hill since TW vs PM"

"Bring back TDub and Phil… they keep getting less interesting"

"Made the match for golf people and tried to correct it with the commentating crew. Brutal 😴"

"Awesome. Looking forward to it. Had enough with the ex football players. Have 4 down to earth genuine good people there. May need to pry some conversation out of a couple but will be watching for sure. 👍"

"No, no interest at all with Rory playing. None."

"Sorry Max, but it's gonna be a pass for me."

"This looks like it'll be good...not a fan of under the lights. But get Barkley and Shaq in the booth ...and I'm in."

"12? Really? These girls probably finish much quicker than the previous am counterparts"

"I think taking the “celeb” or “other sport pro” aspect out of this kind of hurts the event. Having Mahomes, Kelce, Brady, Rogers in this event is what got people watching that aren’t just golf fans."

"Boring every year. No one would miss this if it just went away."

"They missed out on this one. Lydia Ko, Nelly or really anyone would be better than Lexi."

"This should be much better than the past few versions…but they could have done better with someone other than Lexi. Danielle Kang woul le be perfect for one of these"

"I love all the Rory hate on here and yet if he played in a town near you he would have the biggest gallery and most of these haters would be right there to watch him hit it because he’s so damn good."

Who are the past winners of the match?

Here are the past results at the Captial One's Match:

Tiger vs. Phil (Nov 23, 2018): Phil Mickelson, 22 holes, Tiger Woods

Phil Mickelson, 22 holes, Tiger Woods Champions For Charity (May 24, 2020): Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning 1 up Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady

Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning 1 up Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady Champions For Change (Nov 27, 2020): Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley, 4 and 3 Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning

Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley, 4 and 3 Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning The Match IV (July 6, 2021): Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers, 3 and 2, Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady

Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers, 3 and 2, Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady Bryson vs. Brooks (Nov 26, 2021): Brooks Koepka 5 and 3 Bryson DeChambeau

Brooks Koepka 5 and 3 Bryson DeChambeau Brady/Rodgers vs. Allen/Mahomes (Jun 1, 2022): Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers 1 up Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers 1 up Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes The Match VII (Dec 10, 2022): Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, 3 and 2, Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, 3 and 2, Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods The Match VIII (June 29, 2023): Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, 3 and 2, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson