“It’s a hole that gives you a lot to think about “: Jon Rahm opens up about the LACC’s 78-yard par three 15th hole

The Spaniard and number two in the world ranking, Jon Rahm, has taken great care considering his options for the 15th hole of the Los Angeles Country Club North Golf Course. And he has done so because, in his own words, "it's a hole that gives you a lot to think about."

Answering questions from the press, Jon Rahm made some interesting reflections on one of the most unusual holes on the entire course, as it is only 78 yards from tee to flag (par 3).

Here is part of what Jon Rahm told Golf Digest:

"I remember playing that hole 10 years ago and hitting a great shot. It landed a foot from the hole and went long into the rough. I forget the exact yardage, but it was playing down wind wich is most likely what's going to play."

"Very rarely you are going to have a hole that short where the best players the world are going to be thinking about going 20 feet long left to use that slope to at least hit the green, and that’s something beautiful.”

The beauty of this segment of the course is in the options. Jon Rahm explained:

"It's a hole that gives you a lot to think about. I wish we saw more like that, it gives you options. You can try to be brave and hit the shot, or you can use that front side of the mound of the green to give yourself a birdie look."

Jon Rahm, the wind, and the 15th hole

Jon Rahm showed that he has put a lot of thought into this hole and the course in general. He concluded with a reflection on the wind, which is clearly going to be very present throughout the weekend:

"As windy as it was yesterday (Monday), it's going to be a really tough hole, if you play early in the day when there's probably a little less wind, you could probably get some height and spin to be agresive with it, but if you don't pull it off, you're going to be in a tough spot."

Logically, Jon Rahm is not the only participant in the U.S. Open, the third major of the PGA Tour season, who has noticed the difficulties of the 15th hole.

Collin Morikawa remembers the hole well from having played there during his college days and as part of the American team to the 2017 Walker Cup.

In his words to Golf Digest, it is a very difficult hole, for which you must tee off with a 60-degree lob wedge type club and try to hit it perfect, as you need height and spin. At the same time, you have less than a yard and a half to land it, otherwise, it will not stay on the green.

Poll : 0 votes