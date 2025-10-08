“It’s a huge positive” - Jon Rahm seeks Spanish Open triumph following Ryder Cup mate Robert MacIntyre’s home success

Jon Rahm has his eyes set on Spanish Open triumph following Ryder Cup mate Robert MacIntyre’s home success. Both MacIntyre and Rahm were a part of the European squad’s success in the 2025 Ryder Cup. Following that, in the next week, MacIntyre played at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, which took place in Scotland, and won the event with 18 under.

Ad

On the other hand, Rahm took a week's gap after the Ryder Cup, and he would next play at the Spanish Open, which was his home soil event as a Spaniard. Before the tournament, the LIV golfer joined the press conference and shared his motivation to win the event after Robert MacIntyre’s success. He said ( via ASAP Sports):

"I would say after watching Bob MacIntyre win in Scotland it's a huge positive, yeah. From going to having the crowd against us to having everybody cheer for me is going to be very special. Massive difference, massive juxtaposition but beautiful if a different way, right. I'm looking forward to it. Looking forward to hopefully getting that fourth Spanish Open. And again, hoping to actually just perform well in front of this crowd. They have been so good to me, they have been so supportive...is give many my best shot.”

Ad

Trending

The Spaniard continued to explain how he had packed up weeks: first playing the Ryder Cup and then the Spanish Open. His words were,

“it's possibly two of the most emotional weeks for me, right. Being part of a Ryder Cup is something so unique, so special, especially winning away. It's incredible. It's an incredible feeling. But then coming to Spain, an event that matters so much to me, hoping to win for the fourth time. Hard to put it into words, right.”

Ad

Jon Rahm had thirteen top 10 finishes in the LIV league in the 2025 season, including a T2 at the LIV Golf Riyadh, a T2 at the LIV Golf Chicago, and a second-place finish at the LIV Golf Andalucia.

How did Jon Rahm perform in his last DP World Tour appearance?

Jon Rahm last played at the DP World Tour's BMW PGA Championship, where he finished at T13 with a 13-under total. He shot 71 in the first round of the event with one birdie on the front nine and four birdies on the back nine.

Ad

Followed by 69 in the second round of the event with one birdie on the front nine and three birdies on the back nine. Rahm fired 69 in the third round of the tournament with one birdie on the front nine and four birdies on the back nine.

The last round saw 66 with seven birdies in total. Before this, Rahm also played at the DP World Tour's 2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic, where he missed the cut line. In 2025, Jon Rahm also played in the PGA Championship and the US Open to finish at T8 and T7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More