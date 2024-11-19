"It’s incredible that they were here"- Rory McIlroy sends heartfelt message to wife and daughter after winning DP World Tour Championship

Rory McIlroy won his third DP World Tour Championship and sixth Race to Dubai title last weekend. The Northern Irishman was joined at Jumeira Golf Estates by his wife Erica Stoll and their daughter Poppy.

The presence of his family on the course was very important to Rory McIlroy, as he explained after the tournament. McIlroy said the support of his wife and daughter meant "the world" to him.

This was part of what Rory McIlroy had to say (via The Mirror):

"Their support means the world to me and to be able to show Poppy what happened and some of the reasons maybe why I’m not around all of the time because I’m working or practising, hopefully she realises or thinks it’s worthwhile that I’m not there every night for dinner or for bedtime or whatever it is.

"It’s incredible that they were here with me this week and I’m excited to go and celebrate with them."

Rory McIlroy also shared that he plans to spend more time with his wife and daughter over the Christmas break. Here's how he put it:

"Poppy is very excited for Santa to come, so I’m excited to spend a little bit more time with them and celebrate the holidays and put the clubs away for a while so I’m hopefully a little more there and a little more present. Hopefully they enjoy that."

Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll started dating in 2015 and got engaged the same year. They married in 2017 and their daughter Poppy was born in 2020.

What's next for Rory McIlroy?

Rory Mcilroy's intention to rest and be with his family during the final weeks of 2024 seems to be reflected in his schedule. The Northern Irishman's only commitment for the rest of the year is the so-called Showdown, which will be played in Las Vegas on December 17.

In that match, McIlroy will team up with Scottie Scheffler to face Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.

McIlroy has not yet announced his schedule for 2025. However, it is very possible that he will start his season in Dubai, as has been his practice in recent years. The DP World Tour's Hero Dubai Desert Classic, of which the Northern Irishman is the defending champion, will be played there from January 16-19.

The TGL League, which McIlroy co-hosts with Tiger Woods, also kicks off in January. His team, Boston Common Golf, does not make its debut until January 27, but it is possible that the Northern Irishman will be present at the league's inauguration on January 7.

McIlroy began his 2024 season on the PGA Tour by playing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He will likely do the same in 2025, considering the tournament will be played from Jan. 30-Feb. 2.

