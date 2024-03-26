“It's intense” - Justin Thomas says the Ryder Cup is the best as it features the top players from Europe

Justin Thomas recently praised the Ryder Cup, referring it to as the best tournament. He said he loved the event as it was an opportunity to play for something bigger than an individual, which doesn't happen in golf often.

Thomas was recently a guest at the CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he was promoting the new season of Netflix's Full Swing. During the interview, Colbert asked him about the Ryder Cup given it has been covered in the second season of popular golf docu-series.

"The Ryder Cup is the best," Thomas replied. "The best players from the United States versus the best players from Europe. It's intense. I just love it because it's an opportunity. You're playing for something bigger than yourself."

"You're playing for your country, your teammates, your captains. It's a huge, huge sporting event. And I can't suggest it enough to be able to witness it and experience it if you haven't before," he added.

The 30-year-old American star has been part of three Ryder Cups in his career and has an overall record of 7-4-2. He debuted in the biennial event in 2018 and has been part of all the editions since then.

The two-time Major champion has a 2-1- 2 record in fourball, 2- 3- 0 in foursomes and 3-0-0 in singles. He played an important role in the US win over Europe in Wisconsin in 2021 when he won two matches after trailing by three strokes.

Justin Thomas' last year's appearance was, however, disappointing as he ended up earning just 1.5 points and left Marco Simon Golf Club with an overall score of 1–2–1.

Will Justin Thomas compete at the Texas Children's Houston Open?

The 15-time PGA Tour winner will not be present on the playing field for the Texas Children's Houston Open, this week's stop of the PGA Tour. The Texas Children's Houston Open will commence on March 28 at the Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.

Although Justin Thomas and many other top players are skipping the event, the playing field will still feature 10 of the top-50 golfers in the OWGR. Scottie Scheffler (1), Wyndham Clark (4), Sahith Theegala (15), Jason Day (20), Will Zalatoris (29), Tony Finau (30), Kurt Kitayama (41), Si Woo Kim (45), Jake Knapp (46), and Ryan Fox (47) will highlight the playing field at the Memorial Park.

Justin Thomas was last seen at the Valspar Championship where he started well and was in contention for the title after 36 holes but slipped in the bottom half after shooting 79 on Saturday. He finished the tournament at T64 at 3-over, 15 strokes behind the winner, Peter Malnati.