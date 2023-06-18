“It’s just diabolical” – Players openly slam the LACC course as the US Open 2023 progresses

Los Angeles Country Club (LACC) is hosting the US Open for the first time, and the experience of players at the course has been mixed so far.

The first round at the LACC started with the lowest score in the tournament's history, as Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele ended up posting 62 on Thursday. However, as the tournament progressed, the conditions became a little tougher for the players.

Dustin Johnson made a quadruple bogey on Friday, and Justin Thomas exited the tournament with an 81. On Saturday, the greens became firmer with ample sunlight and the course played faster.

The conditions at the US Open have never been easy, and it has always led to players complaining, irrespective of the golf course. This year too, LACC has drawn some criticism from the golfers.

Bryson DeChambeau had a relatively better day at LACC on Saturday as he carded a 68 to finish at T9 after 54 holes. When asked about the conditions in the post round interview, DeChambeau called it 'diabolical'.

DeChambeau was quoted as saying via ASAP Sports:

"It's more linksey, a lot more rolling aspects to it. I"I try to have 3,000 spin on my driver to curb the firmness, but it doesn't matter. You land it in the fairway and it's still rolling forever.

The former US Open champion added:

"So just numerous holes where you've got to play the correct shot shape with how the fairway moves and everything, and there's some off-wind holes where it's off the left. It's just diabolical. It's a completely different test of golf than a normal US Open"

He added it felt like he was playing in the British Open.

It's not just DeChambeau who had this opinion for the conditions at LACC. Viktor Hovland, who was at T12 after 54 holes said he wasn't a big fan of the golf course.

"You know what? I’m not a big fan of this golf course, to be honest," said Hovland. "I think there are some good holes. I don’t think there are any great holes. I think there are a few holes. I think No. 9 is probably the best hole out here, in my opinion."

Reigning champion Matt Fitzpatrick also expressed similar sentiments. He complained about fairways not holding the ball despite a good shot.

"There's too much slope," he said as per Golf Digest. "I think the greens certainly play better when they're firmer. I definitely think that's the case. They're rolling really, really well. Some of the tee shots are just -- I think they're a little bit unfair."

"You hit a good tee shot and end up in the rough by a foot and then you're hacking it out. Meanwhile someone has hit it miles offline the other way and they've got a shot. Yeah, not my cup of tea."

It will be interesting to see how the conditions play in the final day of the US Open.

When will the final round of the US Open 2023 begin?

The final round of the US Open will begin with Ryo Ishikawa teeing off at 11:23 am EST. Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark are leading at 10-under, followed by Rory Mcilroy at 9-under.

