“It's just a game” - Charley Hull underplays golf round while dubbing ‘overthinking’ a ‘trouble’ with many golfers

Charley Hull opened up about her performance at the 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship. The English golfer returned to play on the LPGA Tour after her outing in July. At this week's event, which started on Thursday, she is in contention for the title.

Ad

In the post-round press conference on Saturday, Hull was asked about her game plans and what was going on in her mind while taking a shot on the slopes. In response, she said, via ASAP Sports:

"I don't even think like that in depth. I just hit a ball and find it and hit it again, you know what I mean? I think that's the trouble with many golfers, overthinking. It's just a game. Hit a white ball at the pin. Make a birdie or make a par, make a bogey, whatever, just roll on to the next hole."

Ad

Trending

Charley Hull is leading the Kroger Queen City Championship ahead of its finale on Sunday, Sept. 14. She is looking forward to breaking a three-year winless streak on the LPGA Tour.

Hull had won two tournaments on the circuit, and the last one came in 2022 at the Volunteers of America Classic. She was close to winning the Kroger Queen City Championship in 2023 but lost to a birdie on the second playoff hole to Australian golfer Minjee Lee.

Ad

Charley Hull shares plans to celebrate after taking lead at Kroger Queen City Championship

Charley Hull at the Kroger Queen City Championship Presented By P&G 2025 - Round Three - Source: Getty

Charley Hull started the third round of the Kroger Queen City Championship on Saturday on the first tee hole. She made par on the first four holes and then added a bogey on the fifth. She further added two more birdies on the front nine and then four birdies on the back nine for a round of 67.

Ad

In the post-round press conference on Saturday, Hull opened up about her plans to celebrate by having her "fish tacos." She said, via aforementioned source:

"I just feel pretty chilled out there to be fair. Just kind of not even thinking about tomorrow. Looking forward to my fish tacos later tonight."

Hull further talked about her final round preparations and said:

"I don't know. I just feel pretty chill going into the week. I've out some good work in while I was home, or the work I could do, and I just feel relaxed."

Charley Hull finished in a tie for second place at last week's Ladies European Tour event, the Aramco Houston Championship, and would be hoping to win this week. Jeeno Thitikul settled in second place after three rounds of the LPGA Tour event, while Chisato Iwai tied with Miyu Yamashita in third place.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More