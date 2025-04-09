"It’s just narratives" – Rory McIlroy downplays 'noise' about his form ahead of the Masters 2025

Rory McIlroy is entering the Masters 2025 as the strongest contender, and there's a lot of hype that this might be his time. However, the ace golfer doesn't want to pay attention to the 'narratives' and is instead focusing on treating this week like just another week.

McIlroy is in Augusta, Georgia for the Masters 2025, which will tee off on Thursday, April 10. So far, he has been unsuccessful here, and it remains the only major he needs to win to complete the Grand Slam.

On Tuesday, April 8, during the pre-event press conference at Augusta National, McIlroy was asked if he was under pressure of expectations considering how well he started off the season.

"No. It's just narratives," he replied. "It's noise. It's just trying to block out that noise as much as possible. I need to treat this tournament like all the other tournaments that I play throughout the year.

"Look, I understand the narrative and the noise, and there's a lot of anticipation and buildup coming into this tournament each and every year, but I just have to keep my head down and focus on my job."

The 35-year-old Northern Irishman has won two titles on the PGA Tour in the 2025 season, and this has been the best start he’s had coming into Masters week. While luck hasn’t been on his side in Augusta so far, fans will be hoping the curse gets broken this time.

When will Rory McIlroy tee off at the Masters 2025, Round 1?

Rory McIlroy during the Masters 2025, Practice Round (Image Source: Imagn)

Rory McIlroy will tee off for the first round of the Masters 2025 at 1:12 p.m. ET alongside Ludvig Aberg and Akshay Bhatia. The four-time major champion will look to end his ten-year title drought.

Davis Riley and Patton Kizzire will be the first pair to tee off in the opening round, starting from the first hole at 7:40 a.m. ET. Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka, and Sam Burns will be the last group on Thursday, teeing off at 1:45 p.m. ET.

Jon Rahm is grouped with Tommy Fleetwood and Wyndham Clark, and they will tee off on Thursday, April 10, at 1:34 p.m. ET. Reigning champion Scottie Scheffler is paired alongside Justin Thomas and amateur Jose Luis Ballester, and will tee off at 10:15 a.m. ET. Scheffler has a chance to become the first player since Tiger Woods to win back-to-back titles at Augusta.

